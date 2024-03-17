Bet Builder Tips: Back Bad Man Betting's 6/1 Atletico Madrid v Barcelona best bet

Morata to haunt Barca once again

If you've looked at the fixture schedule, then you'll know that we're in for an absolute treat over in La Liga on Sunday night.

It's 4th vs 3rd, as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid host Xavi's Barcelona in a game that could swing the race for European football wide open.

The pair both currently occupy a Champions League spot, with Atletico six points off Sunday's opponents. But, any result can drag Athletic Bilbao right into the mix, so both sides will be desperate to keep their distance here.

Barcelona ran out 1-0 winners when these two faced off earlier this season, and with the pair putting on impressive displays in the Champions League in midweek, they'll both be looking to build some much needed momentum.

This really is shaping up to be a cracking game, and I'm all over it with a Bet Builder.

Leg #1 - Alvaro Morata 1+ shot on target

Atletico's Alvaro Morata has been on a bit of a barren run in front of goal of late, but it hasn't been for the want of trying.

The Spanish international is Atletico's top scorer this season with 14, but he should arguably have more to his name. He's averaging 1.62 shots on target per 90, and even though form there has been patchy as well, there's plenty to suggest that Morata can be a main feature in Sunday's match.

He's had a shot on target in six of last seven at home, and hit the target in Atletico's 1-0 loss to Barca earlier this season.

Barcelona have injuries to contend with here as well, and realistically, Morata should absolutely be looking to play off the shoulder of 17 year old centre back Pau Cubarsi.

Morata trumps the Barca youngster for pace, size, and strength, and can have success in that pocket of space.

Sunday's away side are conceding 3.62, enough to suggest Morata can get amongst it here.

Leg #2 - Barcelona 4+ corners

Even at home, Atletico have a tendency to sit back and soak up a bit of pressure against the bigger sides. So, what is that going to result in? For me it's corners.

Barcelona pick up a whole host of corners as is, but against a side that likes to play on the counter, that number should further increase.

They average 6.18 corners per game, and this selection has landed in 24 of their 28 league outings, including in the 1-0 home win over Sunday's opponents.

As for Atletico, despite being one of Spain's strongest outfits, they concede a fair few, with their three at the back shape lending itself to this very selection.

They're conceding 5.36 corners per game, and four or more Barca corners is certainly feasible at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Leg #3 - Mario Hermoso to be carded

This fixture screams cards and fouls galore, and we all know that it doesn't take much to force your way into the book in Spain.

Any number of players could pick up a card here, but Mario Hermoso is absolutely the one to watch.

He's Atletico's most carded player in La Liga with seven, and picked one up in midweek against Inter Milan, and that's hardly surprising.

He's a nutter, he'll kick anything that moves, and he can't keep his mouth shut. Add to that his 1.02 fouls per 90, and you've got a good recipe there.

He'll be facing off against Raphinha as well, and regardless of what you think of the Barca man, he's a tricky customer.

Raphinha draws 2.08 fouls per 90, more than enough to cause Hermoso plenty of problems.

Leg #4 - Jules Kounde 1+ fouls

This is as much about the threats down Atletico's left hand side as it is about Jules Kounde.

The Barcelona man has often been used as an auxiliary right back, and is far more comfortable central, but injuries to the likes of left back Alejandro Balde mean that he should shape up on the flank once again.

He commits 0.70 fouls per 90, but his recent form is much stronger, committing a foul in five of his last seven in all competitions. Not to mention, he committed a staggering four when these sides faced off earlier this season.

Queue the likes of Samuel Lino, who will only go and make his life more miserable out on that right hand side.

Atletico's Brazilian wing back draws a healthy 2.42 fouls per 90, and possesses a turn of pace that Kounde will struggle to deal with.

Add to that the 1.51 fouls drawn per 90 of Alvaro Morata, who likes to drift to the left, and suddenly Kounde makes a very solid bet builder selection.

