Benzema averages 1.4 shots on target per 90

Camavinga pot shot is great value

Gavi loves a yellow card to finish Bet Builder selection

El Clasico the main event on Sunday

Sunday plays host to some cracking fixtures across Europe and the latest clash between Spanish bitter rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid is arguably the standout from the lot.

It's interesting because Real Madrid must win this one if they want to have any chance of retaining their La Liga crown, if we're completely honest anyway. Barcelona are nine points clear, and anything other than a Real win should see the Catalan club come out on top.

The meeting this weekend has all the ingredients to create a spicy affair. The must-win nature for the visitors, coupled with the fact that Real joined Spanish authorities in taking legal action against Barcelona on the back of the referee scandal.

It should also be a good opportunity for a Bet Builder, so let's dive into some standout selections for the next instalment of El Clasico.

Barcelona to win or draw

Barcelona to avoid defeat appears to be a solid shout, given the fact that they've suffered the fewest defeats out of all sides in La Liga, and they beat Real Madrid as recently as the 2nd of March as they won in Madrid in the Copa Del Rey semi-final first leg.

Barca have the strongest home record in the Spanish top flight. They're still unbeaten at the Camp Nou having won ten and drawn twice.

The Catalan club also have an incredible record defensively at home. On home turf, Barcelona have kept 11 clean sheets from their last 12 matches, including in their last four on the spin. A single goal conceded in 12 is ridiculous.

Karim Benzema to have 1+ Shots on Target

Karim Benzema comes into this one having scored the only goals in the Champions League second leg against Liverpool in midweek. He scored three times across the two legs.

Benzema is Mr Reliable, and he'll be the man who Real Madrid will look towards on Sunday evening, in the hope that he'll make something happen.

I think Benzema is a strong shout for a shot on target as always. Firstly, he has the best shots output of an Real Madrid player at 4.42 per 90 minutes, and his rate of accuracy is also great at 1.38 on target P/90.

Karim Benzema has had at least one shot on target in 12 of his last 15 appearances across all competitions.

Eduardo Camavinga to have 1+ shots

I have to say, 1.44 for Eduardo Camavinga to unleash a shot at goal seems like great value. It doesn't have to go on target, even if it's launched into Row Z it's good enough.

The fact that it's a match where Real Madrid will have some level of desperation to win makes it attractive. It's not like they'll arrive in Barcelona in a mood where they'd be happy with just avoiding defeat. It's not enough.

Camavinga is averaging 1.13 shots per 90 minutes which is a nice stat to see. He's attempted at least one shot in seven of his last ten matches in all competitions and in four of his last five, including the last couple in succession.

The French international unleashed a rocket against Liverpool in the week and it took a world class save from Alisson to stop him.

Gavi to be carded

Barcelona manager Xavi described Gavi as a "heart with legs" and having personality traits such as aggression and intensity.

He's a player who enjoys both a foul and a card. He's been booked five times in 24 league appearances, and he's committed more fouls than every other Barcelona player. He's racked up 54 fouls so far, more than doubling Robert Lewandowski's total which is in second place with 26.

Gavi is averaging a large 2.98 fouls per 90 minutes which is a tally that'll always put you at risk of a booking. He's actually received a yellow card in two of the last three meetings between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The referee is Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea. He's averaging 4.53 yellows per game in La Liga and he's dished out five red cards in 15 appearances so he's certainly not shy.