Hosts too lacklustre to win derby

Bellingham could be the difference

Back Bad Man Betting's 4-fold at over 5/1 5.80

I absolutely love the Madrid Derby. Two sides oozing with quality, but two sides that aren't afraid to kick each other about the pitch either.

We should be in for a treat, and there are some fantastic narratives to explore in this one.

Atletico will have been left reeling having conceded a 95th minute equaliser to Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel in midweek, and they'll be looking to bounce back straight away.

Real, meanwhile, are sitting pretty at the top of La Liga, and will be desperate to keep their 100% record intact.

Not to mention, these two hate each other, and I'm expecting things to boil over in a game that's a must for a bet builder.

Leg 1: Real Madrid to win or draw

I'm shocked that Los Blancos have essentially been given a free run at building a midfield that's set to carry them for the next 10 years.

Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni, and now Jude Bellingham, it's a quartet that really does have it all.

Unsurprisingly, it's given them a platform for success so far this season. Real Madrid have a 100% record in all competitions, and at this point in time, it's difficult to see who changes that.

They've scored 10 in five league games, conceding just three, and have lost to Atletico just once in their last 10 meetings.

Sunday's hosts come into this in contrasting form as well. After an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Valencia, Atletico drew with a Lazio side that are struggling in Serie A.

Atletico's 7-0 win against Vallecano aside, their performances have been lacklustre to say the least, and with the talent that their rivals possess, I see no way in which they win this game.

Leg 2: Jude Bellingham 1+ shot on target

He's the name on the tip of everyone's tongue at the moment. Jude Bellingham has made a scintillating start to his Real Madrid career, and it's incredible to see that kind of quality in a player so young.

Five La Liga games, five La Liga goals, no other player in the division can better that total.

Such an output has come as a result of Bellingham occupying a more advanced position. With the likes of Camavinga and Tchouameni behind him, the Englishman is able to drift into dangerous pockets of space in and around the area.

The tactic has worked a treat. Bellingham is averaging 1.84 shots on target per 90, and is yet to go a league game without one this season.

I'm sure the Atletico midfield will try to deal with him in whichever way they can, but he's a tough man to stop, and could well be the difference maker come Sunday.

Leg 3: Fran Garcia 1+ fouls

Real Madrid left-back Fran Garcia has slotted in seamlessly since his summer move from Vallecano.

The diminutive Spaniard has shown what he's capable of at both ends of the pitch, with two assists already to his name. But, it's his aggressive and combative nature off the ball that interests me here.

Garcia sits at a great price of 1.5 for a foul on Sunday, and whilst his numbers aren't out of this world, it's a selection worth taking.

He averages 0.95 fouls per 90, having committed one in three of his five league outings, and even picked up a card in his most recent league appearance against Sociedad.

The nature of the derby will only increase his likelihood of a foul, and the so-called masters of the dark arts Atletico will make things more difficult still.

Nahuel Molina and Marcos Llorente are both likely opponents here. The pair draw 2.00 and 1.07 fouls per 90 respectively, so Garcia could well have his work cut out in what will be his first Madrid Derby experience.

Leg 4: Marcos Llorente 2+ fouls

To put it simply, good luck Marcos Llorente.

The fact that this is a derby is bad enough. Players will go flying into tackles, they'll kick, they'll scrap, and as Atletico's physical presence in the midfield, Llorente is often at the heart of that.

He averages 1.07 fouls per 90, a respectable stat, but it's a number that I see being eclipsed when you take his opponents into account.

This is where that luck will be needed. That Real Madrid midfield is fluid, and dynamic. You've got the likes of Bellingham and Camavinga drawing a staggering 3.67 and 3.20 fouls per 90 respectively.

Those numbers are ridiculous, and given the form that they're in, especially when compared to the Atletico players, I don't see Llorente getting out of this with a clean slate when it comes to fouls.

He's more than capable of two or more here, and he'll need to tread carefully.

Back Real Madrid Win or Draw, Bellingham 1+ shots on target, Garcia 1+ fouls, Llorente 2+ fouls @ 6.3 Bet now

*The above link is for Mobile users, for Desktop users click this link to go to the bet slip.

Read Dimitar Berbatov GW6 Premier League Predictions: Ten correct score tips from 11/2 to 12/1