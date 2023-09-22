</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fspanish-football%2Fatletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fspanish-football%2Fatletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-including-13-1-shout-and-bet-builder-tip-210923-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets including 13/2 anytime assist and 11/2 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatov-gw6-premier-league-predictions-ten-correct-score-tips-from-11-2-to-12-1-210923-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov GW6 Premier League Predictions: Ten correct score tips from 11/2 to 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley-v-man-utd-premier-league-betting-tips-back-away-win-and-fouls-market-in-bet-builder-210923-1063.html">Burnley v Man Utd: Back rare Red Devils win and 9/2 fouls Bet Builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-backs-8-1-gulliver-to-travel-well-in-ayr-silver-cup-210923-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs 8/1 Gulliver to travel well in Ayr Silver Cup</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-two-newmarket-heavyweights-to-land-friday-5-1-kempton-multiple-220923-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Two Newmarket heavyweights to land Friday 5/1 Kempton multiple </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-baldings-22-1-chance-can-run-a-stormer-at-ayr-210923-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Balding's 22/1 chance can run a stormer at Ayr</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-7-210923-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Kim a firm favourite after day one</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-the-french-open-190923-204.html">Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the French Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/open-de-france-first-round-leader-tips-selections-at-1001-661-and-501-200923-719.html">Open de France First-Round Leader Tips: Selections at 100/1, 66/1 and 50/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/guyana-amazon-warriors-v-jamaica-tallawahs-cpl-tips-do-warriors-miss-out-again-220923-194.html">Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs CPL Tips: Do Warriors miss out again?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-australia-first-odi-tips-india-rare-value-for-home-win-210923-194.html">India v Australia First ODI Tips: India rare value for home win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/guyana-amazon-warriors-v-trinbago-knight-riders-cpl-tips-warriors-the-wrong-price-200923-194.html">Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Tips: Warriors the wrong price</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-final-2023-betting-tips-back-medvedev-for-3-0-win-101-090923-186.html">US Open Men's Final 2023: Back Medvedev for 3-0 win @ 10/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-singles-final-tips-djokovic-favourite-for-yet-another-slam-title-090923-778.html">US Open Men's Singles Final Tips: Djokovic favourite for yet another Slam title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-womens-singles-final-tips-sabalenka-to-edge-gauff-in-competitive-final-090923-778.html">US Open Women's Singles Final Tips: Sabalenka to edge Gauff in competitive final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-labour-clear-favourites-for-all-three-october-by-elections-200923-171.html">UK Politics: Labour clear favourites for all three October by-elections</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html">Next UK General Election Date Betting: Is late 2024 a certainty?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/london-mayoral-betting/london-mayoral-election-2024-odds-susan-hall-3-1-to-beat-sadiq-khan-110923-204.html">London Mayoral Election 2024: Susan Hall 3/1 to beat Sadiq Khan</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/saturday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-south-africa-v-ireland-tips-ireland-to-push-south-africa-in-huge-showdown-140923-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: Ireland to push South Africa while England will blow Chile away</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/friday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-argentina-v-samoa-tips-argentina-to-be-tested-by-samoa-140923-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: Argentina to be tested by Samoa</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/thursday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-france-v-namibia- betting-tips-france-to-brush-aside-namibia-140923-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: France to brush aside Namibia</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-3-betting-tips-predictions-previews-picks-points-spreads-and-best-bets-200923-1063.html">NFL Week 3 Betting Tips And Predictions: Home comforts for Niners</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-2-betting-tips-predictions-previews-picks-and-best-bets-bet-builders-130923-1063.html">NFL Week 2 Betting Tips and Predictions: Back the champs to bounce back</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-betting-odds-new-york-jets-out-to-15-8-to-make-play-offs-after-aaron-rodgers-injury-blow-130923-204.html">NFL Betting: Jets 15/8 to make play-offs after Aaron Rodgers injury</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/7c767d0c05741a8be2dc8ea618fb711018b90cd2.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Bet Builder Tips: Back Bad Man Betting's 5/1 tip for Madrid derby</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/bad-man-betting/">Bad Man Betting</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-09-22">22 September 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Bet Builder Tips: Back Bad Man Betting's 5/1 tip for Madrid derby", "name": "Bet Builder Tips: Back Bad Man Betting's 5/1 tip for Madrid derby", "description": "Atletico Madrid host their illustrious neighbours Real Madrid in a mouthwatering La Liga derby on Sunday and Badman Betting has four selections for you to co...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/atletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/atletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-22T10:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-22T14:36:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Atletico Madrid host their illustrious neighbours Real Madrid in a mouthwatering La Liga derby on Sunday and Badman Betting has four selections for you to consider in a Bet Builder at just over 5/1... Hosts too lacklustre to win derby Bellingham could be the difference Back Bad Man Betting's 4-fold at over [5/1] I absolutely love the Madrid Derby. Two sides oozing with quality, but two sides that aren't afraid to kick each other about the pitch either. We should be in for a treat, and there are some fantastic narratives to explore in this one. Atletico will have been left reeling having conceded a 95th minute equaliser to Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel in midweek, and they'll be looking to bounce back straight away. Real, meanwhile, are sitting pretty at the top of La Liga, and will be desperate to keep their 100% record intact. Not to mention, these two hate each other, and I'm expecting things to boil over in a game that's a must for a bet builder. Leg 1: Real Madrid to win or draw I'm shocked that Los Blancos have essentially been given a free run at building a midfield that's set to carry them for the next 10 years. Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni, and now Jude Bellingham, it's a quartet that really does have it all. Unsurprisingly, it's given them a platform for success so far this season. Real Madrid have a 100% record in all competitions, and at this point in time, it's difficult to see who changes that. They've scored 10 in five league games, conceding just three, and have lost to Atletico just once in their last 10 meetings. Sunday's hosts come into this in contrasting form as well. After an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Valencia, Atletico drew with a Lazio side that are struggling in Serie A. Atletico's 7-0 win against Vallecano aside, their performances have been lacklustre to say the least, and with the talent that their rivals possess, I see no way in which they win this game. Leg 2: Jude Bellingham 1+ shot on target He's the name on the tip of everyone's tongue at the moment. Jude Bellingham has made a scintillating start to his Real Madrid career, and it's incredible to see that kind of quality in a player so young. Five La Liga games, five La Liga goals, no other player in the division can better that total. Such an output has come as a result of Bellingham occupying a more advanced position. With the likes of Camavinga and Tchouameni behind him, the Englishman is able to drift into dangerous pockets of space in and around the area. The tactic has worked a treat. Bellingham is averaging 1.84 shots on target per 90, and is yet to go a league game without one this season. I'm sure the Atletico midfield will try to deal with him in whichever way they can, but he's a tough man to stop, and could well be the difference maker come Sunday. Leg 3: Fran Garcia 1+ fouls Real Madrid left-back Fran Garcia has slotted in seamlessly since his summer move from Vallecano. The diminutive Spaniard has shown what he's capable of at both ends of the pitch, with two assists already to his name. But, it's his aggressive and combative nature off the ball that interests me here. Garcia sits at a great price of 1.5 for a foul on Sunday, and whilst his numbers aren't out of this world, it's a selection worth taking. He averages 0.95 fouls per 90, having committed one in three of his five league outings, and even picked up a card in his most recent league appearance against Sociedad. The nature of the derby will only increase his likelihood of a foul, and the so-called masters of the dark arts Atletico will make things more difficult still. Nahuel Molina and Marcos Llorente are both likely opponents here. The pair draw 2.00 and 1.07 fouls per 90 respectively, so Garcia could well have his work cut out in what will be his first Madrid Derby experience. Leg 4: Marcos Llorente 2+ fouls To put it simply, good luck Marcos Llorente. The fact that this is a derby is bad enough. Players will go flying into tackles, they'll kick, they'll scrap, and as Atletico's physical presence in the midfield, Llorente is often at the heart of that. He averages 1.07 fouls per 90, a respectable stat, but it's a number that I see being eclipsed when you take his opponents into account. This is where that luck will be needed. That Real Madrid midfield is fluid, and dynamic. You've got the likes of Bellingham and Camavinga drawing a staggering 3.67 and 3.20 fouls per 90 respectively. Those numbers are ridiculous, and given the form that they're in, especially when compared to the Atletico players, I don't see Llorente getting out of this with a clean slate when it comes to fouls. He's more than capable of two or more here, and he'll need to tread carefully. Back Real Madrid Win or Draw, Bellingham 1+ shots on target, Garcia 1+ fouls, Llorente 2+ fouls @ [6.3] Bet now *The above link is for Mobile users, for Desktop users click this link to go to the bet slip. Read Dimitar Berbatov GW6 Premier League Predictions: Ten correct score tips from 11/2 to 12/1", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Carlo Ancelotti claps 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Carlo Ancelotti claps 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Carlo Ancelotti claps 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Bad Man Betting", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/bad_man_betting" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Carlo Ancelotti claps 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Carlo Ancelotti claps 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Carlo Ancelotti claps 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Carlo Ancelotti claps 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Ancelotti's Real Madrid have a 100% record in La Liga this season</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=4856957&amp;bid=11096&amp;redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.374988345%7C13501622%3B924.376833707%7C25434006%3B924.376833711%7C21430518%3B924.376833712%7C10064063" href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=4856957&amp;bid=11096&amp;redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.374988345%7C13501622%3B924.376833707%7C25434006%3B924.376833711%7C21430518%3B924.376833712%7C10064063">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bet%20Builder%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Bad%20Man%20Betting%27s%205%2F1%20tip%20for%20Madrid%20derby&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fspanish-football%2Fatletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fspanish-football%2Fatletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fspanish-football%2Fatletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fspanish-football%2Fatletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fspanish-football%2Fatletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html&text=Bet%20Builder%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Bad%20Man%20Betting%27s%205%2F1%20tip%20for%20Madrid%20derby" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><span>Atletico Madrid host their illustrious neighbours Real Madrid in a mouthwatering La Liga derby on Sunday and Badman Betting has four selections for you to consider in a </span><span>Bet Builder at just over 5/1...</span></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Hosts too lacklustre to win derby</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Bellingham could be the difference</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Back Bad Man Betting's 4-fold at over <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b></strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>I absolutely love the Madrid Derby. Two sides oozing with quality, but two sides that aren't afraid to kick each other about the pitch either.</p><p>We should be in for a treat, and there are some fantastic narratives to explore in this one.</p><p>Atletico will have been left reeling having conceded a 95th minute equaliser to Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel in midweek, and they'll be looking to bounce back straight away.</p><p>Real, meanwhile, are sitting pretty at the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215847168">top of La Liga</a>, and will be desperate to keep their 100% record intact.</p><p>Not to mention, these two hate each other, and I'm expecting things to boil over in a game that's a must for a <a href="https://www.badmantipster.com/football-tips/">bet builder.</a></p><h2>Leg 1: Real Madrid to win or draw</h2><p></p><p>I'm shocked that Los Blancos have essentially been given a free run at building a midfield that's set to carry them for the next 10 years.</p><p>Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni, and now Jude Bellingham, it's a quartet that really does have it all.</p><p>Unsurprisingly, it's given them a platform for success so far this season. Real Madrid have a 100% record in all competitions, and at this point in time, it's difficult to see who changes that.</p><p>They've scored 10 in five league games, conceding just three, and have lost to Atletico just once in their last 10 meetings.</p><p>Sunday's hosts come into this in contrasting form as well. After an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Valencia, Atletico drew with a Lazio side that are struggling in Serie A.</p><p>Atletico's 7-0 win against Vallecano aside, their performances have been lacklustre to say the least, and with the talent that their rivals possess, I see no way in which they win this game.</p><h2>Leg 2: Jude Bellingham 1+ shot on target</h2><p></p><p>He's the name on the tip of everyone's tongue at the moment. Jude Bellingham has made a scintillating start to his Real Madrid career, and it's incredible to see that kind of quality in a player so young.</p><p>Five La Liga games, five La Liga goals, no other player in the division can better that total.</p><p>Such an output has come as a result of Bellingham occupying a more advanced position. With the likes of Camavinga and Tchouameni behind him, the Englishman is able to drift into dangerous pockets of space in and around the area.</p><p>The tactic has worked a treat. Bellingham is averaging 1.84 shots on target per 90, and is yet to go a league game without one this season.</p><p>I'm sure the Atletico midfield will try to deal with him in whichever way they can, but he's a tough man to stop, and could well be the difference maker come Sunday.</p><h2>Leg 3: Fran Garcia 1+ fouls</h2><p></p><p>Real Madrid left-back Fran Garcia has slotted in seamlessly since his summer move from Vallecano.</p><p>The diminutive Spaniard has shown what he's capable of at both ends of the pitch, with two assists already to his name. But, it's his aggressive and combative nature off the ball that interests me here.</p><p><img alt="Simeone120422.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Simeone120422.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Garcia sits at a great price of 1.5 for a foul on Sunday, and whilst his numbers aren't out of this world, it's a selection worth taking.</p><p>He averages 0.95 fouls per 90, having committed one in three of his five league outings, and even picked up a card in his most recent league appearance against Sociedad.</p><p>The nature of the derby will only increase his likelihood of a foul, and the so-called masters of the dark arts Atletico will make things more difficult still.</p><p>Nahuel Molina and Marcos Llorente are both likely opponents here. The pair draw 2.00 and 1.07 fouls per 90 respectively, so Garcia could well have his work cut out in what will be his first Madrid Derby experience.</p><h2>Leg 4: Marcos Llorente 2+ fouls</h2><p></p><p>To put it simply, good luck Marcos Llorente.</p><p>The fact that this is a derby is bad enough. Players will go flying into tackles, they'll kick, they'll scrap, and as Atletico's physical presence in the midfield, Llorente is often at the heart of that.</p><p>He averages 1.07 fouls per 90, a respectable stat, but it's a number that I see being eclipsed when you take his opponents into account.</p><p>This is where that luck will be needed. That Real Madrid midfield is fluid, and dynamic. You've got the likes of Bellingham and Camavinga drawing a staggering 3.67 and 3.20 fouls per 90 respectively.</p><p>Those numbers are ridiculous, and given the form that they're in, especially when compared to the Atletico players, I don't see Llorente getting out of this with a clean slate when it comes to fouls.</p><p>He's more than capable of two or more here, and he'll need to tread carefully.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Real Madrid Win or Draw, Bellingham 1+ shots on target, Garcia 1+ fouls, Llorente 2+ fouls @ 6.3</p> <a target="_blank" href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=4856957&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.374988345%7C13501622%3B924.376833707%7C25434006%3B924.376833711%7C21430518%3B924.376833712%7C10064063" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><span>*The above link is for Mobile users, for Desktop users </span><a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=4856957&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/sport/home/?modules=betslip&action=addAffiliateSelections&bssId=13501622;25434006;21430518;10064063&bsmId=924.374988345;924.376833707;924.376833711;924.376833712">click this link</a><span> to go to the bet slip.</span></p><hr><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatov-gw6-premier-league-predictions-ten-correct-score-tips-from-11-2-to-12-1-210923-838.html"><strong>Read Dimitar Berbatov GW6 Premier League Predictions: Ten correct score tips from 11/2 to 12/1</strong></a></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=4856957&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.374988345%7C13501622%3B924.376833707%7C25434006%3B924.376833711%7C21430518%3B924.376833712%7C10064063">Back Real Madrid Win or Draw, Bellingham 1+ shots on target, Garcia 1+ fouls, Llorente 2+ fouls @ 6.3</a></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">Bet £5 Get £20 in free bets for new customers</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free Sportsbook bets when they place a £5 bet upon sign up. You must opt-in. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=4856957&amp;bid=11096&amp;redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.374988345%7C13501622%3B924.376833707%7C25434006%3B924.376833711%7C21430518%3B924.376833712%7C10064063" href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=4856957&amp;bid=11096&amp;redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.374988345%7C13501622%3B924.376833707%7C25434006%3B924.376833711%7C21430518%3B924.376833712%7C10064063">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bet%20Builder%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Bad%20Man%20Betting%27s%205%2F1%20tip%20for%20Madrid%20derby&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fspanish-football%2Fatletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fspanish-football%2Fatletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fspanish-football%2Fatletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fspanish-football%2Fatletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fspanish-football%2Fatletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html&text=Bet%20Builder%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Bad%20Man%20Betting%27s%205%2F1%20tip%20for%20Madrid%20derby" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-football-accumulator-tips-birmingham-to-win-as-part-of-this-10-1-treble-220923-35.html">The Daily Acca: Birmingham to win as part of this 10/1 treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/johneustace_birmingham.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/johneustace_birmingham.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/birmingham-v-qpr-tips-unders-the-angle-for-fridays-fixture-200923-766.html">Birmingham v QPR: Unders the angle for Friday's fixture </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-including-13-1-shout-and-bet-builder-tip-210923-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets including 13/2 anytime assist and 11/2 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatov-gw6-premier-league-predictions-ten-correct-score-tips-from-11-2-to-12-1-210923-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov GW6 Premier League Predictions: Ten correct score tips from 11/2 to 12/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/atletico-madrid-v-real-madrid-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-5-1-tip-for-madrid-derby-220923-1225.html">Bet Builder Tips: Back Bad Man Betting's 5/1 tip for Madrid derby</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-predictions-joao-felix-to-star-and-real-madrid-to-best-atletico-220923-1260.html">La Liga Tips: Back João Félix to star and Real Madrid to best Atlético</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley-v-man-utd-premier-league-betting-tips-back-away-win-and-fouls-market-in-bet-builder-210923-1063.html">Burnley v Man Utd: Back rare Red Devils win and 9/2 fouls Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">More Spanish LaLiga</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1695393308" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
GET STARTED
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
Spanish LaLiga
Bet Builder Tips: Back Bad Man Betting's 5/1 tip for Madrid derby
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Rugby
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket