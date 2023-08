Barcelona to defend their title

Real Sociedad's top four stronghold

A fall on the cards for Rayo Vallecano

Lewandowski to fend off Vinícius for Golden Boot

It wasn't always vintage Barça last season, but we certainly couldn't knock Xavi's side for how they competed. Even on the days when they weren't particularly inspired - usually when their young maestro Pedri was absent - they still remained awfully difficult to beat.

LaLiga's reigning champions conceded the fewest goals (20) and kept the most clean sheets (26) of any side in Europe's big five leagues last season. And since then, they've only gotten sturdier.

Spain international Iñigo Martínez arrived in July, providing Xavi with four starting-level options at centre back. Oriol Romeu - yes, ex-Southampton man Oriol Romeu - has arrived to strengthen the spine of the team too, and has looked every bit worthy of his signing in pre-season.

The question that hangs over not only LaLiga, but football across the globe, is where Kylian Mbappé will be playing in 2023-24. It goes without saying that a potential arrival in Madrid would flip the script, and force us to re-consider most of what we thought before.

That's not to say Mbappé's presence alone would deliver Real Madrid 1/11.98 a title. Carlo Ancelotti has spent the summer trialling a new 4-4-2 diamond system, and finding the right balance is very much an on-going process for them.

The fact they didn't win LaLiga last term wasn't a story of not scoring enough - they led the league for goals (75) - but rather that their balance was skewed towards attack. Real Madrid can't afford for the defensive performance between themselves and Barcelona to be as big this time round.

We can't sign off without mentioning the fact that Atlético Madrid 15/28.40 were the best team in LaLiga in the second half of last season. Once the league resumed post-World Cup, they won the most points (53) and had the best goal difference (+30) of any side.

The good news is they haven't suffered any major departures; the less good news is that incomings have been slow going. Atlético should be typically sturdy, but Antoine Griezmann can't put the team on his back any more than he already has.

Barcelona 7/52.40 are the safer bet for now, but the transfer market could put Real Madrid 1/11.98 in the driving seat. We'll stick with what we know...

The last time any of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid failed to finish in the top four in a LaLiga campaign? That would be 2011-12 - a season in which Diego Simeone arrived at Atlético halfway through. In every campaign since then, none of these sides have finished outside of the top four. And there's little to suggest any change in that trend.

It was Real Sociedad who rounded out the group last term, finishing in the Champions League spots for the first time since 2012-13. They were rocked by the news of a serious injury to David Silva last month - one which would push him into retirement - but then again, Real Sociedad weren't particularly free-scoring even with him pulling the strings.

La Real ranked sixth for expected goals last term (53.2), yet were second-best for expected goals against (33.7) - only marginally behind Barcelona (33.6). They're tough to beat, and a one-goal margin is often enough for them.

Among the other contenders, Villarreal 13/53.60 are exciting going forward but flawed at the back - not to mention, having to replace multiple key departures. Sevilla 2/12.94 won the Europa League last term and were inspired under José Luis Mendilibar, although a full campaign with renewed expectations is very different to the 'final sprint' he inherited in March.

Elsewhere, Real Betis 9/25.30 lost talisman Sergio Canales and have some team re-shaping to do, and Athletic Club 3/13.95 will likely wane in attack again, despite their defensive resolution.

If it's consistency you want, and a team who can win by small margins in a repeatable way, Real Sociedad 15/82.84 are the most stable project to get behind.

Of the three promoted teams, Alavés 6/42.46 return to LaLiga with the most to prove. They won promotion via the play-offs through a last-minute penalty in extra time, in a game that seemed to defy all logic.

They rode their luck to get here, and as a team who struggle for goals, a serious pre-season injury to their new no. 9 Giuliano Simeone has soured things on the eve of the campaign.

A little further down the odds, the fate of Rayo Vallecano 10/34.33 is worth deliberating. They lost their talismanic leader Andoni Iraola to the Premier League this summer, and crucial departures in the playing squad have hit hard too. They were a world away from relegation last term, but staying out of the mix this time round will not be so straight-forward.

If the post-Iraola hangover is there, at a club with off-field issues, things could quickly go south.

Robert Lewandowski 8/151.52 took this one home last term, netting 23 times in his debut season in LaLiga. It was the eighth consecutive league campaign in which he has netted 20+ goals, which is the longest active streak by a player within Europe's big five leagues. And to add to that, his closest competitor for the Golden Boot last term - Karim Benzema - has packed his bags for Al-Ittihad.

In the Frenchman's absence, Real Madrid's main firepower will come through Vinícius Júnior 14/115.00. He has been used in a front two during pre-season, with Carlo Ancelotti wanting to get the Brazilian into more favourable scoring positions and help remedy the loss of Benzema. If Mbappé doesn't finally arrive, there's a big window of opportunity for Vinícius to fill.

Though he might see a jump in his numbers from a new role, keeping up with Lewandowski will still be a tough task. Barcelona signed him to a four-year deal in 2022 and season one was exactly what they hoped for. His box presence will be crucial once more as they look to defend their title.