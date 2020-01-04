Scottish Premiership: Advantage Rangers in title race following vital Old Firm win

A fiery Old Firm Derby at Celtic Park brought the curtain down on what has been an enthralling year of football from the Scottish Premiership. Steven Gerrard lead his Rangers side to their first win at the home of their rivals in almost a decade.

In doing so, the light blues sent out a message of intent for the second half of the campaign. Victory moved Gers to within two points of The Hoops with a game in hand. Are we about to see Gerrard clinch his first trophy as manager and Rangers their first title win since 2010-11, and the 55th in their history?

Derby lives up to the billing

Neutrals hoped the match at Parkhead on Sunday 29 December would live up to the billing. They certainly weren't disappointed. Three goals, a red card, upset win, touchline scuffle and controversial celebrations. The derby produced no lack of talking points and reminded us just why this fixture is loved throughout planet football.

Celtic enjoyed home advantage and went into the match as betting favourites. If they had claimed the win, they would have opened an eight-point gap over their neighbours. Rangers travelled across the city knowing defeat wasn't an option. They hadn't won at Parkhead since 2010 but ended that drought thanks to a 2-1 final score.

Powerful Katic header wins it

The visitors started at a frantic pace, pushing their hosts onto the backfoot early but it was Celtic who missed a golden opportunity to take the lead. A penalty was awarded by referee Kevin Clancy after Nikola Katic grabbed a handful of Christopher Jullien's shirt in the box. Ryan Christie stepped up but was denied by Alan McGregor.

Rangers went up the other end and scored through summer signing Ryan Kent on 36 minutes. It was nothing more than the blues deserved but they were pegged back less than six minutes later when Odsonne Edouard deflected in a Callum McGregor shot. Replays shows the striker used his arm, but Clancy allowed it. With the scoreboard tied at 1-1, defender Katic made up for his earlier error to bullet home a header and secure the points.

Bhoys face a tough return

Despite defeat in front of their own fans, Celtic went into the winter break with a two-point advantage, having played a game more. The champions have won 17, drawn one and lost two. Rangers boast 16 wins, two draws and one defeat. The Scottish Premiership campaign now goes into hibernation before returning on Wednesday 22 January when all 12 teams are in action.

Celtic have three league games scheduled for January as they embark on a crucial run of fixtures. They begin with a trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock before hosting Ross County and then visiting St Johnstone. A response is needed. Rangers come back with a home tie against St Mirren before visiting lowly Hearts and welcoming Ross County to Ibrox Stadium on 29 January.

Rangers the value play

Checking the updated Scottish Premiership betting, we note Celtic remain favourites, but the market is much more competitive than it was back in the summer. Backers looking to stick with Neil Lennon's troops will have to make do with the [1.73] offered on the Betfair Exchange. There's more to get excited about if siding with Rangers, an eye-catching [2.36] up for grabs. The betting may be close but the value here still resides with Rangers.

As you would expect with second place Rangers already 13 points clear of Motherwell in third, the Scottish Premiership is a two-horse race, once again. The relegation betting is interesting, however. The Betfair Sportsbook offers Hamilton as 11/5 favourites to finish bottom ahead of Hearts at 12/5 and the 21/10 of St Mirren.