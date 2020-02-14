Aberdeen v Celtic: Back Bhoys to continue dominance over Dons

Aberdeen v Celtic

Sunday, 12:00

Live on Sky Sports

There's value to be had

Aberdeen and Celtic meet for the third time this season, second at Pittodrie, when going head-to-head in a Sunday afternoon kick-off played out live in front of the Sky Sports cameras. The hosts are out for revenge, looking to end their poor form against The Bhoys, having lost 4-0 here back in October.

Neil Lennon's league leaders have confidence to spare right now and are aiming to nail down a hat-trick of wins over their hosts, following that convincing autumn cheer in the Granite City with a 2-1 in Glasgow during the festive period. The away day is favourite but there's value to be had by those willing to work for it, the Betfair traders expecting a competitive contest.

Dons score important win over Accies

Aberdeen ended a miserable run of form in the Scottish Premiership with a win in midweek. Victory over Hamilton on the road pushed Derek McInnes and co into third place, behind leaders Celtic and main challengers Rangers. The Dons made a mockery of what had been billed as a tricky away day, securing the points thanks to a 3-1 score, all three goals coming in the first half.

Curtis Main broke the deadlock inside 15 minutes to give his employers a lead and help settle any nerves. Niall McGinn smacked home a second less than six minutes later before Connor McLennan headed home in first half stoppage time to put the game to bed. McInnes labelled it an important three points for his side and was hoping to build momentum heading towards spring.

Hoops respond to derby defeat

Celtic have been impressive since losing to Rangers on 29 December in front of a stunned Parkhead crowd. The Hoops lost a home Old Firm derby for the first time in a decade but have responded in the style you'd expect of champions. The nine-in-a-row chasers beat Partick Thistle 2-1 in the Scottish Cup in their 2020 debut and followed that with league wins over Kilmarnock, Ross County and St Johnstone, scoring three goals in each game.

The Bhoys have opened a 10 point advantage over Rangers in the league and are betting favourites to retain their crown. They are expected by many to beat Aberdeen at Pittodrie and take a step closer to the finish line. Attackers Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths travel in fine form and should lead the line again.

Away win will be popular

Aberdeen enjoy home advantage and go in on the back of that impressive midweek win over Hamilton but their stats against Celtic don't do much to inspire confidence. The Dons were dismantled when last hosting Celtic and that goes some way to explaining why backers can get their hands on [9.2] with the Betfair Exchange, the draw [4.8].

Celtic are the form side of the two and have confidence coursing through the squad. They are the punters' pick to add another three points and are sure to be popular in weekend accumulators. Betfair Exchange users will find the away day trading at [1.43] and that's sure to catch the attention of value hunters.

Stats suggest Celtic to nil

Flicking through the stats attached to this fixture and there looks to be value in backing Celtic to beat Aberdeen at Pittodrie. The visitors are firing on all cylinders while their hosts set-up having won only one of their last five league games, that run made up of two draws and a couple of defeats.

If Celtic are focused on the task at hand this should be a case of how many goals they win by. The Dons have scored just once against The Hoops in the last five games and that's worth keeping in mind when making your predictions. Take Celtic to win to nil at 6/5 on the Sportsbook.