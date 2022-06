We've got a strict referee in charge of this game in Brazil's Serie A and so the cards market will be the foundation of a three-legged Bet Builder here.

Caio Max Augusto Vieira has shown 14 and seven cards respectively in his two matches in the top flight so far this season.

OK, that data sample is very small but look at other competitions and you find a proper pattern - he produced seven in a recent Copa do Brasil tie and hit seven and eight in the regional Copa do Nordeste tournament. I could go on.

Sadly, the total cards market reflects this - over 5.5 is just 4/7. Perhaps 13/10 about each team having over 2.5 has potential but it still feels a little short.

Instead I'm heading to the player 'shown a card' market in which the value lies with the hosts' defensive midfielder, Pablo Siles, who is a 21/10 shot.

He's received seven cards in 15 appearances so far this season, adding to 10 in 24 last term.

The concern is he doesn't always start but the Uruguayan did make the XI in the club's last league game (which they won) and, remember, if he's only on the bench you can always cash-out and get your stake back.

The other legs of the Bet Builder come from the shots markets.

First up I'll back Athletico's Tomas Cuello for 2+ shots, something he's achieved in 10 of his 13 starts this season, including eight of the last nine.

The club's second-highest shot-taker in Serie A, he's up against his former club here so should be keen to impress.

For the visitors, left-back Luan Candido is worth adding for 2+ shots.

He's landed this in four of his last five, hitting 3-3-4 in his last three matches.

With confidence up following a goal away to Santos last time out, I'll happily add him for 2+ here, especially given the hosts are fourth in the table for shots conceded (for the record Bragantino also make the top half).

Put together, the three legs pay just under 10/1.

