Rivaldo Exclusive: Xavi must sign players for Barcelona in January

Xavi is about to become Barcelona manager and he has a tough mission ahead. But a few shrewd signings in the January transfer window could boost his chances of success this season.

The team needs two or three new players to reinforce the squad, but Xavi will also need to get the best out of his current players, adapting the style of play to their qualities and bonding nicely with his group.

There is a lot of young talent in the squad, and they need freedom to develop all their qualities. At the same time, Barcelona need more experienced players to take responsibility so that the youngsters aren't overwhelmed by pressure.

The team can and should utilize young players but they cannot rely on them at the beginning of their careers.

Aguero must take time and be cautious

We all feared for Sergio Aguero after seeing him suffering with chest pain on the pitch. Now he will be out for at least three months as his health is evaluated by medical experts.

He must keep calm and undergo all the necessary examinations to weigh up the potential risks of returning to the pitch. After all, Aguero has a family and sons and he needs to be careful.

It is a moment for him to evaluate the pros and cons of playing, once the doctors have given him the necessary information. Our main concern should always be our health. Aguero has no reasons to take risks and nothing to prove after such a successful career.

Lewandowski deserves to win Ballon d'Or

Robert Lewandowski is the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or when it is awarded on 29 November. He would be a deserved winner, as would Lionel Messi and Mo Salah.

The Bayern Munich striker is a fantastic player - a prolific goalscorer - who makes the difference for the Bavarians as we saw once again on Tuesday when he scored a hat-trick against Benfica and assisted to another goal.

Milan Derby is always special occasion

The Milan Derby is played between two historical clubs from the same city, who share a stadium, which always adds drama to the match. It's a fantastic occasion and I'm looking forward to this Sunday's clash at San Siro.

I was fortunate enough to play in the derby in an AC Milan shirt and it was a pleasure to experience such a moment.

Nowadays, AC Milan is chasing to get back to Serie A titles and the club is having a sensational start to the current campaign, second in the table behind Napoli, so I'm sure the team will enter Sunday's match very confident.

The teams are second and third in Serie A and the match could easily go either way. But considering Milan's excellent form, I believe they could be good for a 2-1 win that would delight all the Rossoneri fans at San Siro.

Tite is brave to show faith in Coutinho

We all know that Coutinho isn't having his best spell at club level, but it's also true that he has played an important role for Brazil under Tite's management. So the manager has decided to give Coutinho another chance with an eye to next year's World Cup.

Coutinho's achievements - at Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern and for Brazil - mean he will always be considered for the national team even when his form is disappointing.

By sticking with him, Tite is showing Coutinho that, if he can rediscover his best form, he still has a chance to be one of the players taking part for Brazil at Qatar 2022.

Vinicius Jr must force his way into Brazil team

Vinicius Junior is producing his best football ever for Real Madrid. He's showing great character, taking responsibility for his team's attacking playing. He's exactly the kind of footballer I admire and enjoyed playing with.

He should have been picked by Tite for Brazil but the problem is that Tite already has an established group and it is tough to break into the team.

Vinicius simply has to keep playing at such a high level that the Brazilian manager will have to give him a new chance. A regular starter for Real Madrid should have a place in any international side.