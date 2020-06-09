To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rivaldo Exclusive: Score predictions for every La Liga match this week

Julien Lopetegui manager of Sevilla
Julien Lopetegui's Sevilla play Real Betis on Thursday
La Liga is back from Thursday with 10 games across the weekend. Betfair Ambassador Rivaldo makes his score predictions for them all, beginning with the Seville derby...

Leganés v Valladolid: "In this one I’m siding with the visitors. Ronaldo Nazario’s club! I have to back them to win. 0-1"

Sevilla v Real Betis

Sevilla are higher in the table and have home advantage. Yep, it will be in the same city but I think Sevilla have the edge in this one and will claim the win. Prediction: 2-1

Granada v Getafe

It's a tough match to preview because Getafe is higher in the table. But Granada needs this win and I believe they will claim it. Prediction: 1-0

Valência v Levante

It's another derby in this round, but I think Valencia are superior and will end up earning a comfortable win. Prediction: 2-0

Espanyol v Alavés

I'm staying with a draw in this one. Espanyol are in bad form, Alaves are a little better, and with the home team looking for the win, I think we'll end up with a tie. Prediction: 1-1

Celta Vigo v Villarreal

Celta de Vigo are in a difficult situation, and for that reason I think Villarreal can claim the three points in this one. Prediction 1-2

Mallorca v Barcelona

Mallorca are struggling at the bottom of the table for survival, while Barcelona badly needs to win to avoid giving the chance to Real Madrid to regain the lead in the title race. So I expect Barca to post a solid performance in this one and claim the win. Prediction: 1-3

Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid

It's a tough game. Playing at San Mames is not easy, but I believe that Atleti will manage to win this tough clash. Prediction: 1-2

Real Madrid v Eibar

Playing at home against a not so strong team, I believe that Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid will win it easily. Prediction: 3-0

Real Sociedad v Osasuna

Real Sociedad are fourth in La Liga and enjoying a great campaign, so I believe they'll earn a win in this one. Prediction: 2-0

Rivaldo,

