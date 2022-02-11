Rivaldo Exclusive: Chelsea won't have an easy task against Palmeiras



Palmeiras seem to have learned from their mistakes in last year's Club World Cup producing a solid performance in their 2-0 semi-final win against Al Ahly.

They were comfortable throughout, looking controlled in every department in what was a solid overall performance.

The team must have larned from their bad performances in last year's tournament. They were more focused, cutting back on any errors that Al Ahly could take advantage of.

So, Palmeiras will be confident in the Final against Chelsea. They will believe it's possible to beat the Europeans in a single match.

Chelsea had their troubles against Al-Hilal

The Clud World Cup favourites suffered when beating Al-Hilal 1-0 and even gave up a few big chances in the second half.

Of course Chelsea is a great team that is chasing their first CWC title after losing to Corinthians in 2012, and just like Palmeiras, they should be focused for Saturday's final.

But Palmeiras could take advantage of Chelsea's poor form to claim the title and I think they have a real chance of winning this.

Actually, while Chelsea are odds-on to win the game, I would say there is no favourite. This is two big teams clashing for a trophy and anything can happen in 90 minutes. Palmeiras have a good chance of becoming the next World Champion.

Zidane will be PSG manager, but not immediately

Mauricio Pochettino keeps struggling at PSG and being knocked out of Coupe de France was another setback, but I don't think it's enough to lead to his sacking at this point when we're so close to the return of the Champions League.

Changing a manager in the middle of the season should only happen after failing a huge objective. Losing on penalties to Nice in the French Cup is not a big enough failure, but if he also fails against Real Madrid in the Champions League, then a change can happen.

After his success with Real Madrid Zidane looks to be a specialist in managing locker rooms filled with superstars and that could be very important to a side like PSG.

For that reason, I imagine Zidane will become PSG manager soon, but not so close to decisive matches like these. It could also be harmful for the French manager to lead the team in such a huge match without any time to prepare.

I'm very happy for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho is smiling again and that makes me happy because I know he is a great player that had tough times at Barcelona.

He is having a bright start for Aston Villa with goals and assists - also adding to the tally with the Brazilian national team - and I can only be happy about that.

Tite should be smiling too. The Brazil manager trusts him and can justify having Coutinho in his World Cup squad this year.

I mentioned in previous pieces that Coutinho's future does not lie with Barcelona, and it seems I was correct since he looks to be playing without that weight on his back which is reflected on his better performances, especially in the Premier League - a competition he knows well and seems to enjoy the most.

Barcelona must maintain top four focus

Barcelona enjoyed a great victory against Atletico Madrid on Sunday night in one of the team's best performances of the season and this makes Blaugrana fans start dreaming about a comeback in the title race.

But I am more pragmatic and just ask for Champions League qualification for next season through a top-four spot at La Liga.

It's still a bit early to say that the club is back to normal, but Xavi's work is starting to impress with the team climbing many positions on the table into fourth place.

Winning a La Liga title seems almost impossible given Real Madrid's point advantage, but, getting a spot in the Champions League next season is totally within our reach. The team is already playing well enough to achieve it.

The win over Atletico Madrid was celebrated in the club as something special and this shows the problems that Barcelona has been going through when beating a rival seems to be a great achievement.

Beating a rival is always good but I just hope this points the way forward to a time in which beating Atleti is considered normal again at Barcelona.