West Ham v Bournemouth: Moyes will Hammer home defensive message

West Ham [2.00] v Bournemouth [4.0]; The Draw [3.9]

Wednesday 1 January, 17:30

Moyes will be an improvement on Pellegrini

West Ham begin a new phase with a familiar face on Wednesday when David Moyes takes the reins for his first game after returning to the club.

Moyes' first spell in 2017 saw him take over on a six-month contract when the team were in the relegation zone and successfully kept them up. He did enough to suggest that he might have been given an opportunity to continue at the club, but the owners were looking for a more exotic figure to get the fans onside after a season of turbulence.

Manuel Pellegrini's CV might have suggested he was the right man for the job, with his Premier League title win at Manchester City the highlight, yet the reality was very different. Without a billionaire's transfer budget, Pellegrini's West Ham were average last season and have been poor this campaign. Moyes will surely be an improvement, even if his appointment does not suggest that the club have any real vision for the longer-term.

There are a few injury worries for Moyes in his first game back in charge. David Martin, Jack Wilshere, Xande Silva and Andriy Yarmolenko are all out.

Goals and job opportunities dry up for Howe

In the short period that West Ham were without a manager, there wasn't much mention of Eddie Howe taking over, which highlights the current malaise at Bournemouth.

Though much admired for the way he's taken Bournemouth into the Premier League and kept them there, while playing attacking football, no bigger club have taken a chance on Howe. With his team currently just two points clear of the relegation zone in 16th place, it's perhaps no wonder at this point.

Normally a reliable prospect when it comes to scoring goals, Bournemouth have only found the net twice in their last six games. If Howe can turn around Bournemouth's form and keep them up, then it might be time for him to simply walk away and look for another project, for he may have taken this one as far as it goes.

To be fair to Howe, most managers would struggle with the amount of fitness problems that he currently has in his squad. Josh King and Jack Stacey both picked up hamstring problems in the trip to Brighton and could join Adam Smith, Charlie Daniels, Nathan Ake, Simon Francis, Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma, Danjuma Groeneveld, Jordan Ibe and David Brooks on the sidelines.

Avoid the match result between struggling sides

West Ham are the favourites at [2.0], with the draw at [3.9] and Bournemouth at [4.0].

The Hammers are the rightful favourites with home advantage and a new manager, but their price seems a little slim considering that they have only won two out of their last 14 matches (D2 L10). With Bournemouth winning two out of their last 15 (D4 L9), this looks like a game where it's best to avoid the match result markets.

Moyes will keep it compact

There is value to be found in the over/under 2.5 goals market, where you can get odds of [2.3] for less than 2.5 goals.

West Ham have been conceding regularly and Moyes has been brought in to tighten them up. A cautious approach seems certain and should be enough to contain a Bournemouth side that can't find the net.

With Bournemouth only letting in one first-half goal from their last four games, the 0-0 half-time score is another bet to consider at [3.45].