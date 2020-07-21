Transfers Latest: Havertz 1/4 to join Chelsea from Leverkusen

Kai Havertz is heavily odds-on to sign for Chelsea this summer following rumours that the deal to land the youngster from Bayer Leverkusen is almost done.

The 21-year-old, who played a key role in Bayer Leverkusen's impressive campaign in the Bundesliga, is 1/4 to join the Blues as Frank Lampard tries to sharpen his young, pacy attack.

Bayern Munich 7/1, Barcelona 25/1, Liverpool 19/1, Manchester United 25/1 and Real Madrid 22/1 have all been linked with Havertz, and Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov said the player should spend another season at Leverkusen, but it looks increasingly likely that the youngster is west London-bound.

Oblak in and Kepa out?

Chelsea have already been busy in the transfer market, landing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in a deal, and they are starting to look like they could be a real force in next season's title race. The Havertz deal could hinge on their qualification for the Champions League. They currently sit third and are [1.14] on the Exchange to seal a top four finish this week.





It's not only in attack that Chelsea reportedly targeting reinforcements. Jan Oblak, who has a good claim to be the world's best goalkeeper, is 3/1 to join them from Atletico Madrid, as Lampard loses faith in Kepa Arrizabalaga.

City to sign Alexis and Ake?

Elsewhere in the Premier League Manchester City are linked with a move for Alexis Sanchez. Reports say City have made a shock enquiry to local rivals United about the player's availability. Sanchez, who has spent the season on loan on Inter, is still only 31. There is currently no market on his future.

City are also said to be leading the race to sign Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake. He had been tipped to join United the price on his doing so is 5/1 amid reports that the player prefers City. Pep Guardiola will prioritise the heart of his defence this summer as he tries to build a side capable of regaining the Premier League title next season.

United, meanwhile, are believed to still be most likely to sign Jadon Sancho and are 8/15 to bring him to Old Trafford in the next window.