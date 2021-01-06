Premier League Transfers: Costa 6/5 to join Wolves while PSG eye Dele Alli

Wolves are 6/5 to sign Diego Costa in the transfer window after the ex-Spain striker left Atletico Madrid by mutual consent.

The former-Chelsea striker knows the Premier League well after leading the line for the Blues during their Premier League title-winning campaign of 2014/15. At 32, he could still have a lot to offer and the Midlands club are in prime position to land him.

Galatasaray are 5/1 to sign Costa and he is 7/2 to move to any Brazilian club, the country where he was born and grew up before moving to Spain.

Nuno Espirito Santo has said he wants to strengthen his squad in the transfer window and the club have also been linked with Christian Eriksen. The midfielder has failed to make an impact since leaving Tottenham for Inter a year ago.

Arsenal are also believed to be interested in Eriksen's services and the Italian club are reportedly keen to sell.

Paul Pogba's future continues to prompt speculation. The Frenchman looked destined to leave Manchester United in the transfer window, after his agent said last month the player was unhappy, but Pogba has since excelled for United.

The Red Devils are 7.87/1 on the Exchange to win the Premier League and an in-form Pogba will be key to their chances. If he does leave this month, however, former club Juventus are 7/4 to sign him while Paris Saint-Germain are 3/1.

Dele Alli is another player linked with PSG. He was a target for them in the summer and, after failing to establish himself in Jose Mourinho's team, is 8/15 to sign before 2 February. The player may be keen on the chance to link up with ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who's now in charge in Paris, but Spurs are reportedly reluctant to sell at the moment.

One man who does look set to move this month is Jesse Lingard. His Manchester United career has tanked over the last 18 months and, at 28, needs to revitalise his career quickly.

Real Socieded are 2/1 to sign the ex-England midfielder while West Ham 15/2 are also said to be interested.

Jose Mourinho worked with Lingard at United, and is said to be a fan of his industriousness, but Tottenham are now thought to be out of the race to land him.