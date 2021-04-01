Erling Haaland Next Club Odds: Barcelona enter race for Norwegian

The transfer story of the summer is almost certain to be surrounding Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

After an impressive debut season for the Bundesliga side, a whole host of clubs are keen to secure the 20-year-old's signature.

With Sergio Aguero announcing he is to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, there was no surprise to see City being tipped to be Haaland's next club, with the odds reflecting that at just 8/5.

However, a recent turn of events have seen the Norwegian striker's odds drastically cut to join the Catalan side, shortening from 14/1 into just 7/2 to sign before the 3 September 2021.

Chelsea remain interested, as do Real Madrid, but both clubs are looking less likely to bring in the young striker, at current odds of 11/2 and 6/1 respectively.

If you fancy Haaland to join Manchester United in the summer, you'll find even bigger odds at 9/1.

The odds being cut on the Norwegian moving to Spain have caught many off guard, especially with the Catalan side cutting their player wage bill by £110 million back in November last year.

Barcelona's interim President, Carlos Tusquets, only announced in January that the club's financial situation was "worrying" and players would not receive their wages for that particular month.

But despite the on-going problems off the field, the proposition of Barcelona is more of an enticing one than it seemed just a few months ago. This is due to Ronald Koeman's side finding some form and as a result, they are just four points off Atletico Madrid as they look to pull off a major turnaround.

Either way, it certainly looks as though this one is far from done, and where Haaland will move to next remains firmly in the balance.