Sporting Lisbon 3/1 favourites to sign Ronaldo

A return to Real Madrid is 16/1

Saudis to splash the cash at Newcastle?

In a statement this evening, Manchester United confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club by mutual consent.

This follows an interview which the Portuguese forward said he felt 'betrayed' by the club and does not respect manager Erik Ten Haag.

On Ronaldo's next club, Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: "Following the announcement that Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have mutually agreed to part ways, it looks as though a fairy-tale return to Sporting is on the cards for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, with the Portuguese club the 3/1 favourites to sign him in the January transfer window.

"There's also the possibility of him staying in the Premier League. Chelsea were rumoured to be interested in signing him last summer, and they are currently the 4/1 second favourites to sign him.

"Manchester City are 16/1 while league leaders Arsenal are 25/1 to sign CR7 in the winter window."

Newcastle are the early movers in the market. Having been 25/1 when the news broke, they are now 12/1 to be Ronaldo's next destination. On the Saudi theme, any Saudi Arabian club is available at 9/1.

Currently on international duty with Portugal at the 2022 World Cup, Ronaldo is 16/1 to lift the Golden Boot. Portugal are 13/1 to win the World Cup and give Ronaldo a fairytale ending to his international career.