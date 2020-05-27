Transfers Latest: Odds slashed on Coutinho to Arsenal or Spurs

The odds on Philippe Coutinho returning to the Premier League this summer have shortened and the Brazilian's most likely destination could come down to a battle between London's top three clubs.

Coutinho, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich after a disappointing season-and-a-half at Barcelona, is 5/4 to join Chelsea.

But the odds on him joining Arsenal 4/1 or Tottenham 5/1 have shortened in recent days.

Coutinho moved to Barcelona from Liverpool in an enormous deal believed to be worth £142m. He has struggled to make an impact at Camp Nou, though, and the Catalan giants are keen to get a costly asset off their pay roll.

Arteta and Levy both keen on Coutinho

Frank Lampard has been a longtime admirer of Coutinho but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said this week that he believed the playmaker still had a lot to offer a top side. That prompted the odds on him signing for Arsenal being cut from 14/1 to the current price.

Arteta is believed to be in contact with Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian about a potential transfer ahead of the summer window.

Arsenal could face competition from their north London rivals, however, as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to be keen on a loan move for Coutinho. Levy is unwilling to pay Coutinho's full wages so any deal would involve intense negotiations.

United still keen on Sancho while Willian eyes Spurs move

Manchester United are reportedly trying to extend Odion Ighalo's loan or take the player off his Chinese club for free.

They will need to spend big, however, if they're to prise Jadon Sancho from Dortmund. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love to add the England man to his pacy attack and the current price on the move happening this summer is 8/11.

The Red Devils might also be interested in Chelsea's Willian who is out of contract in the summer, although the Brazilian is more likely to go to Spurs 2/1 where he would be reunited with manager Jose Mourinho.

Liverpool were reported to be interested but they're now 11/2 to land the 31-year-old.