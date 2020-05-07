Transfers Latest: Liverpool are hot favourites to sign Timo Werner

Liverpool are strong favourites to sign Timo Werner this summer even though other Premier League clubs have expressed their interest in the player.

The German international is 4/9 to make the move to Anfield where he would strengthen the Premier League leaders' already potent attack.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who is a longtime admirer of Werner, is determined to renew his squad even if they do win the Premier League this season. He wants to stay ahead of his rivals and believes adding the 24-year-old, who's been in impressive form for RB Leipzig, would help Liverpool do that.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also reportedly interested. Werner is exactly the kind of young and energetic talent that managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard respectively want to bring in.

Werner set to snub Chelsea and United to link up with Klopp

Anfield is believed to Werner's preferred destination which is one reason why you can get 6/1 on him moving to United and 11/1 on him choosing Chelsea. Barcelona are 6/1 to sign him as they bid to strengthen their ageing squad in the summer.

Werner has scored 88 goals in 150 appearances across four years at Leipzig and is particularly hot property after reaching new heights this season. He has scored 27 in 36 matches and has been a major reason why the team sit third - five points behind leaders Bayern - in the Bundesliga.