Transfers Latest: Havertz and Haaland to join Premier League clubs?

Kai Havertz has become the latest young Bundesliga star to be linked with a big money move to the Premier League after he scored two goals in Bayer Leverkusen's 4-1 win over Werder Bremen on Monday night.

It was a comprehensive performance from Leverkusen, albeit against a struggling opponent, and Havertz has already been linked with a host of big clubs. Liverpool are the favourites among the Premier League clubs to sign him at 6/1, although the odds indicate a move to Bundelisga champions Bayern Munich is more likely at 4/6.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big admirer of the 20-year-old attacking midfielder who's scored 12 goals this season. But with Leverkusen reportedly slapping a 100m euro price tag on Havertz, Liverpool will need to think carefully before spending such a big fee.

Man City could also be in the race for the player's signature, with Pep Guardiola already signing Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan from Germany, but you can get 16/1 on Havertz moving to the Etihad this summer.

Haaland to snub United for move to Spain?

Erling Haaland also made a great restart to life in the Bundesliga when he scored the first goal in Dortmund's 3-1 win over Schalke on Saturday. The Norwegian has been a target for Premier League clubs for a while and is rumoured to have nearly joined Manchester United in January.

Now Haaland is 10/1 to sign for the Red Devils before the start of next season. His compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates him highly but United might have missed their chance because Haaland has been so impressive since joining Dortmund that he's 11/4 to join Real Madrid and 15/2 to make the move to Barcelona.

Both of the Spanish giants are likely to try to freshen up their forward lines in the next transfer window and Haaland, who's young, quick and fearless, could be just what they need.

One thing's for sure - Haaland and Havertz's stock is rising and, with Germany the only major football country in Europe to bring back its top flight so far, they will have plenty of opportunity to display their talents to potential suitors.

