Transfers Latest: United to sign Cavani as Rashford replacement?

Edinson Cavani is 13/8 to join Manchester United in the current transfer window after the Uruguayan handed in a transfer request at Paris Saint Germain.

The striker, who's struggled for game time at PSG this season, could be a potential short-term replacement for Marcus Rashford who will be out for at least six weeks with a stress fracture.

United, who have been criticised for letting Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave in the summer without bringing in replacements, are reportedly weighing up a move for Cavani. Rashford has scored 19 goals so far this season and the need to add firepower is particularly pressing after United failed to take chances in his absence against Liverpool yesterday.

Fernandes still odds-on to make move

Bruno Fernandes is odds-on to sign for United from Sporting Lisbon in this window even though Old Trafford bosses are said to have balked at the £67m that the Portuguese club are demanding for the midfielder.

Ben Chilwell was left out of the Leicester squad for yesterday's match at Burnley, prompting speculation that he might be off to United in this window. At 33/1, however, the move seems unlikely.

Ditto Jack Grealish, who's 7/2 to join United this window and would add the creativity they lack, but who looks committed to Aston Villa's Premier League survival bid. Could be one for the summer though.

Inter to step up interest in Eriksen

The Christian Eriksen saga could be reaching its final episode with reports that Inter are going to make a decisive move for the forward this week.

The Dane (pictured above) has been on the verge of leaving Spurs for six months and, with Real Madrid not interested, now looks nailed on at 1/25 to join Inter before this window closes.

Inter boss Antonio Conte was unimpressed by his team's draw at Series A strugglers Lecce on Sunday and wants Eriksen to join up with Ashley Young, Lukaku and Sanchez in what's starting to resemble a Premier League rejects 11, this week.