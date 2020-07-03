Transfers Betting: City favourites to sign Messi if he quits Barca

Manchester City are 9/4 favourites to sign Lionel Messi amid mounting speculation that the Argentine star wants to leave Barcelona next year.

There is unrest in the Barca dressing room - as discussed by Betfair Ambassador Rivaldo this week - and the team have fallen behind Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

Messi fed up with Barcelona?

Now there are reports that contract extension talks have stalled between Messi and Barca as well as rumours that he is "fed-up" with the club. His current deal runs out next year, when he will be 34, and City are believed to be in pole position to sign him.

That could mean a reunion for Messi and City boss Pep Guardiola who worked together during a glorious four years from 2008 to 2012, which included two Champions League titles. Guardiola recently hailed Messi the best player he has ever worked with.

Juventus 4/1 come second in the betting on where Messi could end up next - an intriguing prospect as they could mean Messi linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo, the only currently player whose achievements can be compared to his own.