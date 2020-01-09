Transfer News: Injuries and Young exit could prompt United to buy

Ashley Young is set to leave Manchester United for Inter Milan - either in the summer or in the current window, depending on what the clubs decide - and the move could trigger further transfer activity.

The departure of the versatile Young will leave United short in defence and midfield. Injuries to Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire, as well as the manner of their Carabao Cup defeat to Man City in midweek, mean manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have to enter the market this month.

Grealish, Cavani and Umtiti among Reds' targets?

Jack Grealish is a player United could have within their sights. The Aston Villa captain is 9/2 to join the Red Devils in this window. However, Villa know he is crucial to their hopes of staying in the Premier League and winning the League Cup, so will be desperate to keep him until the summer at least.

United have ruled out a move for Christian Eriksen and the Spurs man is now 1/3 to move to Inter.

Edison Cavani is a potential target for United if Solskjaer wishes to take some of the pressure off Marcus Rashford in attack. The Uruguayan is 1/3 to join Atletico Madrid, after struggling for game time this season at PSG and nearing the end of his contract, but United 6/1 are among the teams he has also reportedly received offers from.

It's in defence, however, that United look truly short, with Maguire's injury meaning Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones are their only fit centre-backs. Samuel Umtiti has today been linked with the club, and he's 7/2 to make the move this window, although Arsenal 7/1 and Spurs 20/1 are reported to both be in the chase for the Barca defender too.

Bale and Sancho going nowhere but Chelsea target Dembele

Two British players abroad, who've been the focus of intense speculation, are unlikely to come home in this window, according to reports.

Gareth Bale nearly left Madrid in the summer but today his agent said the Welshman would remain at the club for the rest of the season and possibly even beyond. The forward had been linked with a move back to Tottenham 2/1, to the Chinese League 7/2 or to United 9/1, but there appears to be little chance of anything happening for now.

Jadon Sancho will not be leaving Borussia Dortmund this window, his club have said. The exciting winger has a big summer ahead of him with England at Euro 2020 and it looks like his future won't be settled until afterwards. Chelsea, United and Liverpool are likely to be interested.

Moussa Dembele, meanwhile, could be the subject of a bid from Chelsea this month. Lyon have said they don't want to sell but, with the Blues' transfer ban lifted, Frank Lampard is reportedly weighing up a bid for the striker.

