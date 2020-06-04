Transfer Latest: Man United favourites to sign Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United are leading the chase to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic according to the odds on Betfair Sportsbook.

The midfielder is expected to leave Lazio in the next transfer window and he will not be short of suitors after playing a key role in the team's Serie A challenge this season. Top flight football is due to return to Italy on 20 June with Lazio just one point off champions Juventus.

Madrid, Chelsea and Spurs also in the mix

It's no secret that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to strengthen his United squad and, with many clubs likely to restrict their transfer activity due to the pandemic, the Old Trafford giants are being linked with big-name signings almost every day.

Jadon Sancho, who Solskjaer has long coveted as the ideal addition to his attack, is 8/15 to leave Dortmund for United before next season.

At 11/4 to land Milinkovic-Savic, United are in pole position and the player, who is regarded by Lazio officials as "the complete midfielder", would add strength and stamina to the midfield.

But he is also attracting attention from Real Madrid 10/3, Chelsea 4/1 and Spurs 6/1.

The Serbia international, who's scored five times this season, is under contract at the Stadio Olimpico until 2024, with Lazio valuing him at around £50m.