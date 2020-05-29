Transfer Betting: Werner odds-on to join Liverpool but club balk at fee

Timo Werner is odds-on to join Liverpool in the next transfer window even though reports in Germany say the Premier League leaders are reluctant to pay the player's release clause.

Jurgen Klopp is a longtime admirer of his compatriot and has reportedly told Liverpool's board that the forward would be a perfect fit for his team.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League and [1.38] on the Exchange to seal the title in June after the English top flight announced it would return next month. But Klopp is still planning to strengthen this summer as he tries to keep his team ahead of their rivals.

Werner has scored 27 goals for RB Leipzig this season, flourishing under the management of Julian Nagelsmann (pictured below). The 24-year-old is said to want to move to Anfield and he's 5/6 to be there next season.

But reports in Germany suggest the move is by no means a done deal, as Kevin Hatchard explained on this week's Football... Only Bettor podcast.

Hatchard said: "Werner got a hat-trick against Mainz recently. He's a creator as well as a goalscorer. Liverpool have a longstanding interest in him but the reports in Germany recently are suggesting they're shying away from paying his release clause of 55m euros."

The German club aren't under pressure to sell, Hatchard added: "RB have money. They're in no rush to sell. The ideal scenario for them is for Werner's move not to materialise and for him to be in their squad next season. If Liverpool or any other club want to sign Werner, they need to stump up cash."

Werner is one of the hottest young properties in German football - along with Erling Haaland and Kai Havertz who are both linked with moves to the Premier League this summer - and you can get 5/1 on him moving to Chelsea where Frank Lampard is another of his admirers.

Liverpool is Werner's preferred destination but his future is perhaps less certain than the odds indicate.

