Tottenham v Man Utd: Hotshots can land profits in North London

Tottenham v Man Utd

Sunday, 16:30

Sky Sports Main Event

Tottenham eye Champions League

Spurs start the weekend in sixth place and with a healthy goal difference (+19) that could still be worth an extra point when the final totals are tallied up.

A rather embarrassing European exit was bad news in the short term but could actually help their bid to finish in the top four.

The games were coming thick and fast but, in theory, they'll have fresher legs than Sunday's opponents having had Thursday night off.

This will be Tottenham's first home game in exactly a month after a trio of Premier League away games at Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle which produced a loss, a win and a draw along with the 3-0 defeat in Zagreb.

Before their road trip, they'd been in excellent home form with a run of five straight wins. Four of those were achieved with clean sheets.

And then, of course, there was that meeting earlier in the season when the two sides shared seven goals and United only got one of them.

United's away record is superb

Ah, yes, Man Utd 1-6 Spurs: one of the most eye-popping results in recent memory.

But that October clash didn't exactly play on United's minds. They went out and won 4-1 at Newcastle next time out and then scored a 2-1 away win at PSG. That latter result looks even more impressive now with the French side taking a first-leg lead over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

There have been wobbles since but United have averaged two points per game this season and their tally of 60 puts them in clear second place, four clear of Leicester in third.

But while inconsistency seems a reasonable accusation, there's absolutely nothing unpredictable about their away results.

It must be one of the most underrated feats in football but this United team have gone unbeaten in each of their last 22 Premier League away games - the third longest stretch in English top-flight history.

In all, they've won nine and drawn six of their 15 PL away matches, scoring 27 and conceding 13.

They proved their mettle on the road again with a 2-0 Europa League success at Granada on Thursday night. That made it four wins in five matches and their only defeat in the last 17 games is a 3-1 FA Cup loss at Leicester.

United slight favourites

Despite the 6-1 thrashing at Old Trafford, United are favourites for Sunday's rematch.

Tottenham are 2.962/1 to end the visitors' lengthy unbeaten run on the road while Man Utd are 2.588/5 for the win. The Draw is 3.55.

Aside from the freak score at Old Trafford, games between this pair have been fairly tight with six of the last nine decided by a single goal.

There was also a 1-1 draw in this very fixture last season. Spurs took the lead through Steven Bergwijn before Bruno Fernandes levelled from the spot nine minutes from time.

It's also worth noting that Anthony Martial was sent off after 28 minutes of that 6-1 pasting although Spurs were already 2-1 up at the time.

Over 2.5 goals market shows even split

Both teams to Score is a heavy favourite at 1.738/11 but history is mixed.

It's landed in the last three but there were clean sheets in nine of the previous 11. The 'No' option is 2.265/4.

It's more balanced in the 2.5 Goals market though with Overs 1.9210/11 and Unders 21/1.

That reflects the last eight meetings which show a 4:4 split.

Same Game Multi offers best bets

Football can work in mysterious ways and there are several examples to be found of teams thrashing someone in the same season they lose to them.

Take United themselves. In the same campaign they hammered Ipswich 9-0, the Red Devils also lost 3-2 to the Suffolk side.

I'm leaning towards the United win and the Draw but can use the Same Game Multi to play both.

Checking the Premier League's leading scorer charts and we'll have two of the top three in action - Tottenham's Harry Kane and Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes. They have 35 between them.

So, I'll have two bets: Kane to score, Fernandes to score and a draw at 2221/1.

And also, Kane to score, Fernandes to score and a Man Utd win at approximately 1716/1

The duo shared three goals in the seven goaler at Old Trafford while Fernandes netted in this game last season which ended 1-1. Kane has 10 in 10 for club and country.

There's no great rocket science but both look a little overpriced in the anytime scorer markets based on their numbers and we can carry that into the Same Game Multi.

Opta Stat

Harry Kane needs one more goal to reach 20 PL strikes in a fifth different campaign. He would become just the fourth player to achieve the feat in the competition after Alan Shearer (seven times), Sergio Aguero (six) and Thierry Henry (five).