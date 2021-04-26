Next Tottenham Manager Betting: Sarri favourite with Nagelsmann Bayern-bound

Julian Nagelsmann is out to [7.0 in the next Tottenham manager betting amid rumours in Germany that he will become Bayern Munich's next boss.

Former-Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri 3.613/5 is the new favourite for the Spurs job on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Nagelsmann had been backed to leave RB Leipzig, with whom he reached a Champions League semi-final and mounted a Bundesliga title challenge, but Munich looks a more likely destination than north London.

Exklusive: @FCBayern and Julian Nagelsmann agree to work together in the upcoming season @BILD_Bayern ? Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 26, 2021

The German, who at 33 is regarded as one of the most promising managers in Europe, is still second favourite in the betting for the Spurs job in what looks a fairly limited field.

Sarri, for one, looks a bad bet. Would Spurs want another ex-Chelsea boss, following the miserable reigns of Jose Mourinho and Andre Villas-Boas (both former Stamford Bridge supremos)? It seems unlikely.

But who else is there? After the Mourinho mess Daniel Levy needs to appoint somebody who can get Spurs back into the Champions League and ideally challenge for the Premier League title. Yesterday, they lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City, missing out on the chance to win a trophy for the first time since 2008.

Ryan Mason was in charge as caretaker and is likely to remain in the role until the end of the season. He can he backed at 10.09/1.

Brendan Rodgers is 6/1 but, with Leicester 1.558/15 to for a top four finish, he's likely to want to oversee the Foxes Champions League campaign next term. Then again Rodgers may feel he's taken his current club as far as he can and want another crack at one of the Premier League's elite.

Nuno Espirito Santo 11.010/1 would play the brand of attractive football Spurs fans crave. But his stock his falling amid an up and down season for Wolves which reached its nadir with yesterday's 4-0 defeat to Burnley.

Rafa Benitez 11.010/1 knows the Premier League, has won the Champions League and is available. At 61, would he be up for one last top job? And does he have what it takes to manage at the highest level where the game is constantly evolving thanks to the innovations of Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel et al?

If Levy wants experience and winning-pedigree then ex-Juventus manager Maxi Allegri is an interesting one at 21.020/1, although he's been out of work since leaving the Italian champions in 2019 and it's tempting to wonder why.