Next Tottenham Manager: Rodgers favourite after Ten Hag ruled out

Brendan Rodgers is the favourite to become the next Tottenham manager after Erik ten Hag, who was 6/4 to get the job, announced that he's staying at Ajax.

Ten Hag, has enjoyed success in charge of the Dutch giants since 2017, had been seen as an ideal fit for Tottenham. But he has signed a new contract and will remain in charge in Amsterdam until 2023.

That puts Daniel Levy back to square one in his search for a successor to Jose Mourinho.

Favourite Rodgers has already said 'no'

Rodgers is the new favourite at 10/3 but the Leicester boss has already said he's not interested. Reports this morning say Levy may offer to triple Rodgers salary in an attempt to lure him to north London.

Maurizio Sarri comes next in the betting at 6/1. The Italian achieved a top four finish and won the Europa League in his one season at Chelsea and may fancy another crack at the Premier League.

But according to guests on this week's Football...Only Bettor podcast Sarri will take over at Roma at the end of the season, so you probably won't want to rush to back him.

Eddie Howe is 10/1 but, although he is still young and has plenty to offer, it would be a surprise if Levy were to appoint a manager who was relegated from the Premier League last season.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is 12/1 and so is Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

The list goes on with Rafa Benitez, Jurgen Klinsmann and Scott Parker available at 14/1.

The caretaker manager Ryan Mason is 20/1.

Julen Lopetegui at 25/1 would be an interesting one, after winning the Europa League with Sevilla and mounting an unlikely La Liga title challenge this season.

The likes of Lopetegui aside it's an odd and uninspiring field that testifies to the paucity of good available managers.

Levy may have to take a leap of faith in an untested figure like Mason, dig deep into the foreign leagues to find a rising star or break the bank to attract Rodgers. Either way, this conundrum is unlikely to be solved soon and it will certainly test Levy who took such a gamble by sacking Mauricio Pochettino just over 18 months ago.