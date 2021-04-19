Next Tottenham Manager Odds: Nagelsmann leads the early betting

Julian Nagelsmann is the leading candidate to become the next Tottenham manager according to the betting after the club sacked Jose Mourinho.

Leicester's Brendan Rodgers 4/1 , Fulham's Scott Parker and Eddie Howe (both 5/1) also figure near the top of the market in the early betting although there is little evidence that any of them feature in Tottenham CEO Daniel Levy's thinking.

Nagelsmann 11/4, 33, is the obvious candidate because of his success in taking RB Leipzig to the Champions League semi-finals and mounting a title challenge in the Bundesliga this season.

The betting looks wide open and Wolves' Nuno Espirito Santo is 8/1. Ex-Spurs captain Ledley King is 9/1 if the club wanted to emulate Chelsea and Manchester United in appointing an inexperienced coach who was popular as a player.

If experience is what Levy wants then Rafa Benitez and Maxi Allegri are both out of work and 14/1.

Ruthless Levy ends Mourinho's miserable reign

Levy brought Mourinho's torrid 18-month reign at the club to an abrupt end just six days before they are due to play in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Spurs have won just one of their last six matches, sit seventh in the Premier League and are 14.5 for a top four finish.

They were knocked out of the Europa League after losing their second leg 3-0 at home to Dinamo Zagreb and in recent weeks Mourinho criticised his players publicly.

News of his sacking broke while the football world was still reeling from the announcement that the Premier League's big six - which includes Spurs - have agreed to take part in the European Super League with teams from Spain and Italy.

The assistant coach Ryan Mason is expected to be in charge in Sunday's Carabao Cup final and could be asked to carry on as caretaker until the end of the season, if Levy decides he needs to bide his time in finding a successor to Mourinho.

As for the one time Special One, who has now been sacked by Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs in six years, it will be interesting to see what he does next. He is unlikely to get another job at one of England's big six. In the past, he has said he would like to manage the Portuguese national team one day.