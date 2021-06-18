Next Spurs Manager: 10/1 Potter could be the next Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur's farcical summer rolls on. It has been two months since Jose Mourinho was sacked a week before he could have fulfilled his brief by winning the League Cup, but the strange timing of that dismissal has been well and truly eclipsed by the shambles that has followed.

When Daniel Levy hired Fabio Paratici as the club's new Managing Director of Football the Spurs chairman appeared to admit he was incapable of dealing with the footballing side of the business. And yet within a week of the appointment (Paratici doesn't actually officially start the job until July 1) Spurs have already burnt through three managerial candidates.

Calamitous manager hunt

First a potential deal for a willing and interested Antonio Conte fell through. Then Paratici turned his attention to a personal favourite Paulo Fonseca, only to reportedly pull out of that deal when an even-more-personal favourite Gennaro Gattuso came on the market. After the fans united in opposition to the appointment of a man with a history of sexist, homophobic, and racist remarks, Spurs have dropped their interest.

They are back at square one: embarrassed, without a plan, and with Levy's promise to hire someone "whose values reflect those of our great club" and play "free-flowing, attacking and entertaining" football clearly in tatters following a scattergun search for the next manager. Gattuso fulfilled none of the criteria. Paratici already looks whimsical, flaky, and perhaps even disloyal to his employees.

It has been a calamitous few weeks at Tottenham, but it doesn't have to mean disaster.

Despite failing to land Conte, Fonseca, Gattuso, Erik ten Hag, Brendan Rodgers, Hansi Flick, or Mauricio Pochettino, there is still one man who was available the whole time and wrongly overlooked: Graham Potter.

Levy needs to show humility

Potter may not be particularly exciting, and certainly does not fit with the supposed calibre of names Levy has been chasing since Mourinho's departure, but in every other way he ticks the boxes. In fact, the humility it would take for Levy and Paratici to appoint Potter at this juncture is exactly what is needed following Levy's disastrous attempts over the last few years to treat Tottenham like a bonafide super-club.

Pochettino performed miracles at Spurs and was repeatedly let down by Levy's tight purse strings as the Tottenham chairman arrogantly assumed the club were performing to their level, rather than significantly above it. Having failed to capitalise on a generational moment to rub shoulders with the elite, Levy, assuming the club's new reputation existed independently of the genius in charge, sacked Pochettino and hired Mourinho in the hope of securing that status.

After being rejected by so many of the game's top managers over the last two months it is time Levy accepts his initial error and once again looks to discover the next big thing, rather than act like a swaggering super-club capable of hopping from super-coach to super-coach like rivals Chelsea. He needs that humility.

Brighton's xG shows Potter is the real deal

Potter is the answer. The Brighton and Hove Albion manager may not have any tangible achievements to his name in English football but the tactical coherence of his team, the consistency of their performances, and the underlying statistics all point to a supreme coach just waiting for the opportunity to show what he can do with top players.

According to understat.com, in 2020/21 Brighton's xPoints (calculated using xG for and xG against in each game) was 20 more than their actual points tally of 41 and the fifth highest in the division behind Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United. In other words, they created lots of chances and defended brilliantly - but just couldn't put the finishing touch on their moves.

Their top goalscorer in the Premier League was Neal Maupay - a very frustrating player with poor decision making - on eight, followed by Danny Welbeck on six. Had Potter managed to sign Ollie Watkins in the summer (he chose Aston Villa to work with former Brentford manager Dean Smith) then we can realistically assume Brighton would have finished within the top ten.

A top ten finish with Brighton would instantly draw comparisons between Potter and Pochettino's last season at Southampton, when he finished eighth. Back in 2014 pundits were rightly excited by the potential of Pochettino's tactical detail being applied at a higher level. If Potter just had a better striker at the club we would be saying exactly the same thing about him.

Aesthetically, Potter plays an expansive style of attacking football that has all the hallmarks of a Pochettino team: high pressing, expertly crafted team shape, and elegant possession play that creates lots of chances.

He fits every single one of Levy's requirements, except that he is not a big name in the game and therefore does not massage the chairman's ego.

Pochettino, of course, was not a big name either. That is the level Tottenham are at: hiring and buying up-and-comers. The sooner Levy realises that the better, because the ideal appointment - young, ambitious, tactically astute, destined for the top, the next Pochettino - is staring him in the face.