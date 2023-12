Villa to march on against Cherries

20/1 Bet Builder for Chelsea v Brighton

Adversity could fire up Ange's men for City test

Bournemouth have won four of their last six (L2) against Villa but Unai Emery's men were 3-0 winners when they teams met in March. That result, along with the fact Emery has won both of his previous meetings with Andoni Iraola, may be the best indicator of what is in store on Sunday.

Heading into this round, only Manchester City (33) have scored more Premier League goals than Villa who are averaging 2.4 per match and sit fourth in the table.

Ollie Watkins has been involved in 10 goals in his last eight Premier League games (7 goals, 3 assists) for Villa, so we will back him to play a part in one or more here.

Back Villa, Over 2.5 goals & Watkins score or assist @ [2.3/1] Bet now

Chelsea have conceded eight goals in their last two Premier League matches - in the 4-4 draw with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge and in last week's 4-1 defeat at Newcastle.

The Blues are winless in their last five against Brighton and the Seagulls did the double over the west Londoners last season. However, Chelsea won the League Cup tie 1-0 between the two here earlier this term.

Brighton's 13 Premier League games this season have seen 51 goals, the most of any team. They have scored and conceded in their last 17 Premier League games. Let's back another barnstormer at the Bridge and include Raheem Sterling, who has been involved in one goal in each of his last three Premier League appearances, to strike again.

Back Draw, Over 3.5 goals & Sterling to score @ 20/121.00 Bet now

Fulham have won none of their last six away Premier League games (D3 L3) and score just four goals in their 16 Premier League trips to Anfield. Liverpool have won their last three Premier League home games to nil.

Mohamed Salah has 22 goals and 13 assists in his last 31 league appearances this year. In that kind of form, the Liverpool simply cannot be ignored and must be backed to play an important part in a comfortable hom win.

Back Liverpool -1, BTTS? 'No' & Salah to score or assist @ [2.5/1] Bet now

Crystal Palace did the double over West Ham last season and the Eagles are unbeaten in their last four visits to the Hammers (W2D2). It is the east Londoners, however, who are enjoying the better campaign in 2023/24.

West Ham have won their last two Premier League games while Palace have lost four (W1) of their last five. David Moyes' men are in Europa League action on Thursday but have won, lost and drawn their Sunday domestic fixtures following their last three midweek outings. They seem to be fairly successful at balancing their commitments.

Four of West Ham's last five matches have rewarded backers of both teams to score. Palace's Michael Olise, meanwhile, is a man in form with seven goal involvements in his last 10 Premier League starts (1 goal, 6 assists).

Back West Ham, BTTS 'Yes' & Olise to assist @ just under 14/115.00 Bet now

It's three defeats in a row for Tottenham but they will be ecnourage to know that they have won five of their last seven Premier League games against Man City (L2). True, they have won only twice on their last 13 visits to City (L9D2), but when you are down you have to take inspiration where you find it.

And another thing: since Pep Guardiola joined the club in 2016, Man City have lost more Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur than they have against any other opponent (6).

City have drawn their last two Premier League games and conceded two here when beating RB Leipzig in midweek. The hosts will be keen to take three points here. But Ange Postecoglou is a superb motivator and will relish the challenge of taking on the champions for the first time in his managerial career.

Back Spurs and Draw & BTTS 'Yes' @ [3.5/1] Bet now

Read Dimitar Berbatov: Garnacho wonder goal must be first of many