Opta Stats: Sheffield United v Bournemouth

Sheffield United have lost just one of their 15 previous league meetings with Bournemouth (W9 D5), going down 0-1 at home in August 1987 in the second tier. A Sheffield United win is [1.8].

Bournemouth's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on the opening weekend ended a run of seven consecutive league defeats against the Blades. Another draw is [3.6].

The last three league meetings between Sheffield United and Bournemouth at Bramall Lane have produced a total of 17 goals, with the Blades winning all three by an aggregate score of 11-6. Over 2.5 goals is [2.34].

Sheffield United's Premier League games have seen fewer goals than any other side in the competition this season (49), with only Liverpool conceding fewer goals than the Blades (23). However, the Yorkshire side also haven't scored more than once in any of their last eight league games. Under 2.5 goals is [1.68].

Bournemouth have won their last two Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 17 in the competition (W2 D4 L11). They've not won three in a row within the same season since March 2016. Bournemouth are [5.7] to win.

Sheffield United have 36 points from their 25 Premier League games this season - just two fewer than they earned in the entirety of their last campaign in the competition (38 in 2006-07). The Blades are [2.74] to win to nil.

Sheffield United have lost just seven of their 25 Premier League games this season, the fewest by a promoted side at this stage since Fulham in 2001-02 (6). They are [1.3] in the Draw No Bet market.

Bournemouth have faced 32 shots from opponents' high turnovers in the Premier League this season, more than any other side. They'd only faced 32 such attempts in the whole of the 2018-19 campaign (5th most). Over 3.5 goals is [4.5].

No Premier League side has benefitted from more Premier League own goals than Sheffield United this season (3, level with Brighton). Two of these three own goals have ended up being the winning goal in the game, including in their most recent match against Crystal Palace. Both teams to score is [2.2].

Harry Wilson has scored 50% of Bournemouth's 10 away goals in the Premier League this season. Only Teemu Pukki (67%) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (64%) have scored a higher share of their teams' goals on the road this season. Wilson is [5.5] to score.