Saturday Premier League Tips: Goals on the menu for Norwich at Old Trafford

Blues to be frustrated again at the Bridge

There are five Premier League games kicking-off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, and all five have the home team trading at odds-on to win. And if I'm being honest I think I'd be amazed if all five tasted victory. In fact I want to take on in some way or another the three clubs trading shortest.

We'll start with Chelsea, who I'd have absolutely no confidence in backing to win this game at just [1.32] given their recent form at Stamford Bridge.

At the end of November Frank Lampard's men were long odds-on to beat a badly out-of-form West Ham side. They lost. A fortnight later the Blues were a similar price to beat equally out-of-form Bournemouth. They lost. And then in their last league home game Chelsea were again a very short price to beat struggling Southampton. They lost.

The common theme in all three of those surprise defeats was that Lampard's men were unable to score an early goal despite their usual fast start and immediately getting on the front foot. And as each game went on Chelsea became increasingly frustrated, conceded at least once in each game, and eventually failed to score a single goal across all three defeats.

If there's one team in the Premier League that you'd pick to frustrate one of the big boys then Burnley would be high up on your list. The key to any Clarets success at the Bridge on Saturday will be doing exactly what the Hammers, Cherries and Saints did, and keeping Chelsea at bay for as long as possible.

Sean Dyche's men have won seven Premier League games this season and all seven have came when keeping a clean sheet. They know how to frustrate teams. Concede early and they could cop for a good hiding, but keep Chelsea out for the first half hour and they will grow in confidence and be more than capable of avoiding defeat at least.

Canaries can score at Old Trafford

Another team I'd be very wary of backing at long odds-on is Manchester United. And I probably don't have to explain in too much detail why.

But let's start with the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have won only eight of their 21 league games this term. Okay, that's the joint-fifth highest number of wins in the league, but when you consider that below the top four in the table literally every team is beating each other then that's a poor return for United. To give it more perspective, they've won just one more game than the team (Burnley) 15th in the table.

If I haven't put you off already then how about the fact that United were well beaten by Arsenal on New Year's Day, they failed to register a single shot on target in a 0-0 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup, and they were awful against Man City at Old Trafford in midweek.

Oh, and just before Christmas they lost 2-0 at then bottom-of-the-table Watford.

This is a Manchester United team that is, once again, struggling. Solskjaer doesn't appear to know his best line-up, it seems he doesn't knows how to get the best out of the players he does pick, and to me he looks like a manager under increasing pressure.

Probably the last game OGS wanted this weekend was a home game against rock-bottom Norwich, simply because he knows his team will be expected to win, and win well.

However, I don't think it will be that straightforward at all, and if this was a game live on TV it would be one I'd be very interested in betting on in-running. But unfortunately I don't have that luxury here, though I do fancy the Canaries - who have scored at least once in all bar one of their last 10 outings - to get on the scoresheet.

United haven't kept a home clean sheet in the league since September, and they'll be without key defender Harry Maguire on Saturday. Daniel Farke's men literally have nothing to lose and I fancy their attacking style of play will help them get on the scoresheet once or twice in a high-scoring game.

Injury-hit Newcastle to dig in

Wolves are going through a difficult spell at the moment and I just wonder if the amount of games they've had to play this season has caught up with them a bit, especially over the festive period.

In fact that was precisely my main reason for me opposing Wolves when they lost to Watford on New Year's Day, and although they've had a week's rest since their last game I'm still reluctant to back them at [1.49] on Saturday.

While most top flight clubs have played around 23-25 games this season - those in the Champions League have played slightly more admittedly - Wolves have already contested 36 games because of their very early Europa League participation. And it seems like that every time you look at Wolves' starting XI Nuno Espirito Santo generally picks the same team.

There simply has to be some tired legs in the Wolves camp and I think a bigger reason why they're trading so short at home to the Magpies on Saturday is because Newcastle have a lengthy injury-list.

But that just gives me two reasons why I think Steve Bruce's men could be difficult to breakdown in this match. One is that the Newcastle boss will go to Molineux with a game plan and almost certainly set out to defend and get men behind the ball, and another is that a few fresher players will come into the team determined to make an impression.

As with Chelsea and Man United, Wolves could win this in a canter if at their best, but I just feel that in all three games there are reasons and concerns to suggest that the home sides won't have it all their own way. Or maybe I'm just being too negative and ignoring the 'class' factor. We'll see.



