Saturday Premier League 3pm Tips: Magpies a big price to beat Canaries

Villa up for the fight

Bournemouth [2.2] v Aston Villa [3.6]; Draw [3.75]

I can't have Bournemouth as strong favourites to win this game and simply have to oppose them with Aston Villa in the Match Odds market.

Eddie Howe's men currently sit 18th in the table and 17th in the Premier League Home table having taken just seven points from the last 39 available to them. It's a shocking run of form, only made less shocking by the fact that they beat Brighton 3-1 in their last Premier League game.

Before the win over the Seagulls Bournemouth's last four league wins came against Everton, Southampton, Manchester United and Chelsea, so we know that they have the ability to match most teams in this division. But what those results also tell us is that the Cherries hardly ever win crucial relegation scraps.

And that's exactly what this game is, a huge six-pointer at the bottom of the table.

Villa can throw in some shockers themselves of course - see the 1-6 home loss to Man City recently - but they've lost just one of their last five in all competitions and go into this game on the back of two massive confidence-boosting wins over Watford in the league and Leicester in the EFL Cup.

That win over in-form Watford is exactly why I like Villa here, because Dean Smith's men seem up for the fight and more often than not come out on top in these huge scraps at the bottom of the table.

As well as the win over the Hornets Villa have beat Norwich twice, beat and drew with Brighton, beat and drew with Burnley, beat Newcastle, and drew with West Ham. That's nine matches against teams that are (or were at the time of playing) in and around the relegation zone where Villa either won or avoided defeat (W6, D3).

True, Villa have lost a few similar-type games also, but the selection of nine games above tells me that they have character and know the importance of beating the teams in and around them. At [3.6] to back I like their chances of recording another crucial win over a relegation-threatened team.

Magpies win price too big to ignore

Newcastle [2.32] v Norwich [3.45]; Draw [3.45]

Some might think I'm becoming slightly obsessive with price comparisons - and I'm not talking about any pesky meerkats here - but once again I find myself struggling to understand the prices in a Match Odds market.

Okay, a fortnight ago I thought Arsenal were too big a price at home to Sheffield Untied and was bullish about a Gunners victory. I ended up with egg on my face that day but I'll stand by my belief that if you continually back at prices you think should be a lot shorter than you'll come out on top in the long run.

This week's madness is Newcastle being offered up at [2.32] to beat Norwich. So let's put that price into perspective.

When Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Brighton hosted Norwich this season all three of those teams were trading much shorter than Newcastle's pre-kick-off price of [2.32]. And quite incredibly, both the Cherries and the Seagulls were [1.76] to beat the Canaries.

Take a look at the Premier League table and you'll find all three of the above named clubs below Newcastle, and by upwards of five points behind the Magpies to boot.

But what I find even more amazing is that out of Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton and Newcastle it's Steve Bruce's men who are by far the best home team. The Magpies sit seventh in the Premier League Home table to be precise, having won five and drawn four of their 12 league games at St James' Park. Bournemouth are ranked the 17th best home team and yet were [1.74] to beat Norwich. I'll say it again, Newcastle can be backed at [2.32].

Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Southampton - that's five of the top nine teams in the Premier League table - have all visited St James' Park this season and have either been defeated or failed to win.

Apologies for not going into detail about Norwich here as this is another bet purely based on price. When you compare Newcastle's odds to when Villa, Bournemouth and Brighton hosted the Canaries then they are just too big in my opinion. For the record, Norwich didn't score a single goal in those three games and sit rock-bottom of both the Premier League table and the PL Away table.

Another Reds win, another Reds clean sheet

Liverpool [1.3] v Southampton [12.0]; Draw [6.4]

Here's another price comparison - okay, maybe I am obsessed - that just doesn't make sense, not to me anyway.

When Manchester City hosted Southampton earlier this season they were as short as [1.12] to win. Runaway league leaders, European champions, World Club Cup winners, and seemingly invincible Liverpool are [1.3] to beat Southampton. Explain!

True, the Saints are in better form now than they were at the time they travelled to the Etihad, but Man City themselves had lost at home to Wolves in the league just a few games prior, and as we now know, on the evidence of the whole of this season, Liverpool are simply a better team than Man City, 19 points better in fact.

So at the very least I'd expect Jurgen Klopp's men to be a similar price to what Man City were to beat Southampton. Odds of [1.12] (Man City) v [1.3] (Liverpool) just seems crazy.

But let's not go on about it and instead take advantage as what Liverpool's price means is that they'll be a bigger price than expected in other markets too.

It's pointless even going over the stats Klopp's men have racked up this season. We all know how good they are and you just look a fool even you go for anything other than a home win here. They'll lose eventually, and it could be this game, but there's absolutely nothing in the form book to say that they won't win again on Saturday.

The Reds have won 15 straight league games and eight of the last nine of those victories came without conceding a goal. The only league goal they've conceded in the last two months was away at Wolves, so not really any shame there. They are around [2.3] to Win to Nil here, and that's a price that makes plenty of appeal.



