Premier League Transfer Latest: Eriksen out and Bale in at Spurs?

The transfer window opened on New Year's Day and a host of rumours are already buzzing around Premier League clubs that could enter the market this January.

Christian Eriksen's future has long been a subject of speculation and Inter Milan are reported to have been in touch with the Spurs midfielder about a move. Eriksen is 9/2 to swap Spurs for the Italian club but Real Madrid remain his destination of choice and he's 7/2 to end up there by February 3.

Can Mourinho bring Bale back to Spurs?

Gareth Bale's has been an even more tiresome saga than Eriksen's. In the summer a lucrative move from Madrid to the Chinese league fell through but Bale still seems unsettled and at odds with manager Zinedine Zidane.

Jose Mourinho is a long-time Bale admirer, having tried and failed to sign him for Manchester United. So will the Portuguese attempt to bring him to Tottenham this January? The Welsh wizard is 2/1 to make a sensational return to north London although China is still a possibility at 3/1.

United to target Madison and Grealish?

Manchester United have injury problems in midfield, with Paul Pogba set to miss the next few weeks and Scott McTominay out for at least a couple of months. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted after the defeat Arsenal that he could enter the market for reinforcements in this window.

James Maddison is 6/4 to sign for United, although with Leicester second in the Premier League - and United unlikely to achieve a top four finish - he's arguably better off where he is.

Jack Grealish is the other player reportedly on United's radar. It'd be an emotional wrench for the Aston Villa man, who's already scored against United this season, to leave the club he supported as a boy, but with Villa odds-on for relegation it could be a smart move.

Pogba, incidentally, is 5/2 to leave United for Madrid in this window.