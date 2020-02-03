Premier League: Tottenham should win the race for the top four

Back in mid-December we looked at the Premier League top four market and predicted Spurs at Evens would get the final Champions League place with Wolves, at 45/1, worth a punt too. A lot has changed in the last six weeks - the hectic winter schedule, the January transfer window - and yet in other ways nothing has changed at all.

Poor form from pretty much every top half club apart from Liverpool means Spurs still look good for fourth, now available at longer odds, while Wolves have rightly been slashed from 45/1 to 11/1.

Here's an analysis of how the top-four contenders are shaping up as we approach the run-in:

Chelsea - 4/9

Still strong favourites despite failing to win any of their last three Premier League games, Chelsea are the current front-runners entirely based on a four-point lead over their nearest rivals. They shouldn't be, because the tactical problems we highlighted last time still remain; Frank Lampard's lack of specific attacking coaching, plus decompression between the lines, means they can't break down deep-lying opponents and are vulnerable on the counter-attack.

But some things have changed in the last month that make them arguably less likely than when the odds were 10/11 in December. For starters, Lampard wasn't given any new players in the January window, enough to make them 'under-dogs' for the top four in the managers own words. Chelsea need a striker to fill in for Tammy Abraham as the young goalscorer struggles, while Mason Mount is also under too much pressure to perform consistently.

Their 2-0 win at Tottenham is the only thing keeping them in the top four, and although it was an outstanding performance it is a clear outlier. A 2-0 defeat to Southampton, 1-1 draw with Brighton, and 1-0 loss to Newcastle give a more accurate reflection of the state of play. Their next two games are Man Utd and Spurs at home. Fail to win either and their odds will lengthen dramatically.

Tottenham - 5/2

That 2-0 win against Manchester City on Sunday could just be the statement result Jose Mourinho needed to get the players and fans on board, kick-starting the new era. Yes, they rode their luck, but since criticism of him so far has been full of assumptions we are witnessing 'typical Mourinho' it's only fair to say the same when it works. After all, this is a manager who only cares about the result.

The gap between Spurs and Chelsea has marginally lengthened, from three points to four, since our last analysis but momentum is back with Mourinho's team. Unlike the last time Spurs threatened good form, this time some clear themes are emerging; Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks are forming a very strong partnership, Japhet Tanganga has emerged as a proper Mourinho full-back, and a couple of important new signings are through the door.

Gelson Fernandes can be a big player for Spurs, although for now the focus is on Steven Bergwijn, scorer of a superb goal on his debut. There were moments against City when we saw the kind of rapid counter-attacks Mourinho wants to see, led by Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura, and Bergwijn. Beat Villa and Chelsea in their next two and Spurs will be in the driving seat.

Man Utd - 8/1

The odds on Man Utd finishing fourth have lengthened in the last month from 7/2, even though they are only two additional points further away (six shy of Chelsea). That's because our collective faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is waning for precisely the reasons we highlighted last time; United are without an obvious tactical plan in possession, allowing opponents to easily stunt them.

Bruno Fernandes looks like a good signing and yet it is hard to see United ever putting a good enough run of form together to finish fourth, even if they have bullied relegation candidates better in the last month than in the first half of the season. Marcus Rashford's injury and the ongoing Paul Pogba problem means goals won't be easy to come by, while the return of the Europa League could be a tiring distraction.

Man Utd's pitiful performances have become the norm. Nobody batted an eyelid when the 0-0 draw with Wolves made it three league games without a win. This is not a Champions League team.

Wolves - 11/1

We tipped Wolves for a small wager back in December when their odds were 45/1 and quite rightly those odds were cut after this supposed-to-be-exhausted squad came through the winter fixtures unscathed - in terms of points gap to fourth, at least.

On closer inspection Wolves have picked up a mere four points from their last six league matches but somehow maintained their position, a reflection of this bizarre season of mass underperformance. In fairness they've had a tough set of games. The two-week break will do them good.

Adama Traore's form should hold for a while yet, giving Wolves a big boost for the run-in, plus Daniel Podence is an exciting signing. They're still outsiders, but stranger things have happened.

Sheff Utd - 22/1

The new wild card option is Sheffield United, whose remarkable rise through the divisions could yet be capped with Champions League football. The thing is, like pretty much everyone else, Chris Wilder's side haven't actually done anything to get so close to fourth. Given the quality of the squad, taking eight points from the last seven league games is hardly cause to back them.