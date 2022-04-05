Premier League Top Four Odds: Spurs backed after Arsenal defeat

Tottenham are a shorter price than Arsenal to finish in the Premier League's top four even though the Gunners have a game in hand with the club's level on points.

Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace last night - a result which saw the odds on Mikel Arteta's making the Champions League spots drift out to 2.186/5 - and they sit fifth, behind their north London rivals on goal difference.

On Sunday, Spurs thumped Newcastle 5-1 with a performance that saw five players chip in with goals and which suggested that Antonio Conte is building a formidable team from their talented squad.

Spurs are 2.0421/20 to what is ostensibly a race to finish fourth with the top three spots all but sewn up by leaders Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea, although Thomas Tuchel will take nothing for granted after his side's 4-1 defeat to Brentford on Sunday.

That said, there is five points between Chelsea and Spurs and the Blues have played a game fewer.

Tottenham will host Arsenal on 12 May in what could be a top four decider.

Gunners wobbling ahead of tough run-in

Before that, the Gunners embark on a tricky run of matches, travelling to Southampton on Saturday then Chelsea next Wednesday, followed by a home match against Manchester United the following Sunday.

After that they go to West Ham who still have top four ambitions of their own.

The Hammers are 17.5 to finish in the Champions League places and currently sit sixth, although they have played a game more than Manchester United 8.07/1 who are directly below them.

The odds indicate that bettors believe it's between the two north London giants to decide who finishes fourth.

With four wins in their last five, Conte's team appear to be finding momentum at the exact moment when Arteta's are wobbling.

With the title race looking closer than it has for three seasons, and the all-important fourth place up for grabs, the battle at the top of the table will be gripping between now and the end of the season.