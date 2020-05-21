Premier League Title Races Quiz: Test your knowledge on past season finales

Football was invented in 1992. So the joke about the Premier League's tendency to self-importance goes. The truth is, though, that there has been a different feel to top flight English football since the inaugural Premier League season of 1992/93. There's just been a bit more gloss, with better players, longer shorts and lusher pitches. And of course there's been more money and players from all over the world.

It's made for some fascinating title races, a few which have gone right to the wire, and several which have pitted the greatest football minds against each other. There have been great, all-conquering teams, like Sir Alex Ferguson's treble winners of 1999, and there have been fairytales like Claudio Ranieri's Leicester in 2016.

Here's our quiz on the Premier League title races, to let you test your knowledge and relive some wonderful achievements. Let us know how you score...