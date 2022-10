Bournemouth v Leicester (15:00) - Cautious Cherries

Bournemouth are unbeaten in four under interim boss Gary O'Neil but for that to be possible they've had to somewhat sacrifice what scant attacking threat they previously posed.

With Scott Parker in charge, the Cherries managed 30 attempts on goal in their opening quartet of games, games where frankly the South Coast side looked like relegation certainties.

From their much-improved return of three draws and a win however, that has conversely dipped to 21 attempts.

Take their prolific second-half against Nottingham Forest out of the equation and O'Neil's side have posted a shot on target every 78 minutes since their season's nadir at Anfield.

Unquestionably, it is a strategy that's working for them but all the same, such a lack of adventure will feel like a wasted opportunity against Leicester, a team that has conceded a whopping 16 goals in second halves this season, and a whopping 22 in total.

Expect the hosts to be compact throughout, defending in numbers and expect the Foxes - rejuvenated after finally getting a win last Monday, and a comprehensive one at that - to play on the front-foot. That plays directly into the hands of their alchemist James Maddison who has directly been involved in more top-flight goals in 2022 than Sancho, Grealish and Mount combined.

Back Maddison to score or assist @ 2.3

Chelsea v Wolves (15:00) - A booking or several

Managerless Wolves have the worst chance conversion rate in the Premier League, a profligate - and if we're being blunt about it, staggering - 2.5%. Replay their eight games to this point and blindfold each player and it's likely they would score more.

Will Diego Costa make a blind bit of difference in this regard as the aging beast revisits his old hunting ground? A successful return would make for a good headline and the 33-year-old certainly knows his way to goal at the Bridge, averaging one every 95 minutes in the league across his 45 appearances there.

Yet, if we're picking out a possible goal-scorer, Raheem Sterling comes to the fore because the England international clearly enjoys playing against Wolves, scoring four and assisting twice in his six previous meetings with them.

Both clubs are at the wrong end of the fair play table and with 29 yellows and three reds between them we can expect a card or several to be brandished in West London.

A bet builder of Sterling to score or assist and over 3.5 cards is a decent shout @ 4.5

Man City v Southampton (15:00) - Erling the Inevitable

It's been well-documented in recent weeks that Erling Haaland is scoring lots of goals for his new club. At the Etihad alone he has converted 12 from just 15 attempts on target and so ridiculous is the Norwegian's prolificacy it has become necessary to recalibrate what we believe to be possible.

Next up in his sights is Southampton, who boast a decent record against the Blues in recent times losing just two of their last five league meetings. Last season, they were the only side to stop City scoring on home soil.

That encouragement aside though, all the omens point to a routine loss here, putting further pressure on a beleaguered Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Saints have been so poor of late and to the naked eye are allowing far too many cheap crosses into dangerous areas. That will be manna from heaven for Haaland.

They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 18 away fixtures.

Can Erling the Inevitable bag a fourth consecutive Premier League home hatty? Right now, nothing is off the table with this true phenomenon who has scored 43% more league goals than Southampton in 2022/23.

Back Haaland to score two or more v Saints @ 2.5

Newcastle v Brentford (15:00) - Revenge, part two

Last season, Ivan Toney struck against his former club in a six-goal thriller and it is perfectly feasible that history will repeat itself on Saturday. Toney has scored exactly a third of the Bees' haul this season and he will still be aggrieved at being denied an England debut two weeks ago. Where better to make a point than at the club who deemed you not good enough?

Perhaps anticipating another six-goal affair is a stretch however, given that Newcastle currently have the joint-second best defensive record in the top-flight but if it's nip-and-tuck early doors don't rule out late drama. Six of their eight goals conceded have come in the second period while eight goals have been scored in the last 15 minutes of games featuring Brentford.

Newcastle/Draw is a worth a punt at a colossal 14.0

Brighton v Tottenham (17:30) - Shots fired

Alex Keble is backing goals at the Amex and if it's the Seagulls who go in front something has to give because no club has accrued more points this season from losing positions than Spurs, whereas Brighton simply don't lose when ahead. At least, they haven't on the last 21 occasions, going all the way back to May of last year.

Tottenham have statistically been the most clinical side in the top-flight this term which leads us to Harry Kane, who unsurprisingly has previous with Brighton because he has previous with everyone. The arch-finisher has three in four from his most recent jaunts to the south coast.

It might also be pertinent that Spurs have scored a league-high of seven headers to date but it's shots that interest the most, namely the large number Antonio Conte's men are facing on a weekly basis. An average of 15.9 to this juncture is greater than at any time since 2004.

Brighton meanwhile have racked up 17 shots on target in their last two outings, an impressive feat amidst managerial upheaval.