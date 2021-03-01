Premier League Review: Top four spot continues to elude Chelsea

1) Chelsea remain on the outside looking in

Had Chelsea beaten Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, they would have climbed into the top four and edge closer to securing a place in next season's Champions League. However, a goalless draw leaves Thomas Tuchel's side fifth in the table, and they can be backed at 1.738/11 to finish in the top four.

It could have been worse for the Blues who had a nervous moment in the first half as United appealed for a penalty for handball against Callum Hudson-Odoi, but VAR ruled in Chelsea's favour. As for the game itself, it was another game between the top sides that lacked clear-cut chances and a goal.

Chelsea take their 10-game unbeaten run to Liverpool on Thursday where victory will keep alive their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League via the league.

The next two games for the Blues, at Liverpool on Thursday and at home to Everton on Sunday, could define their season.

2) Brilliant Bale finds form at the right time for Spurs

Gareth Bale turned in his best performance since returning to Tottenham as he helped Spurs beat Burnley 4-0. The midfielder, on loan from Real Madrid, scored twice and played a part in his side's other two goals in a win that keeps alive Hotspur's hopes of playing European football next season.

Tottenham fans will understandably ask why Bale hasn't shown this form before now and perhaps their ambitions would be much loftier. Spurs' number one goal now is to qualify for next season's Champions League and their best hope of that looks to be to win the Europa League at 5/1.

As for their league programme, their win over Sean Dyche's Burnley lifted them to eighth in the table, six points off fourth spot with a game in hand. A trip to Fulham on Thursday and a home game with inconsistent Crystal Palace on Sunday is a chance for Jose Mourinho's side to improve their league position further.

If Bale can continue his impressive form, then Spurs, who can be backed at 2.265/4 to finish in the top six, could finish the season with a flourish.

Mourinho was beginning to feel the heat in north London, but Bale could help his boss keep his job, especially if the Welshman can play this well against Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup at the end of March. Mourinho would be the first manager to win Spurs a trophy since Juande Ramos won the League Cup in 2008.

3) Increasing injury list could scupper Foxes' top two hopes

What looked like being a great season for Leicester is in danger of turning into a season of missed opportunities. A 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the King Power Stadium meant the Foxes missed the chance to apply some pressure on Manchester United in the battle for second spot. Leicester closed the weekend a point behind United after the Red Devils drew 0-0 at Chelsea.

The loss proved to be a costly one in terms of injuries. Already missing key midfielder James Maddison for the Gunners game, defender Jonny Evans and midfielder Harvey Barnes, who was stretchered off, picked up further injuries which could scupper Leicester's hopes of success this season. Maddison and Barnes have combined for 17 goals this season and they will be missed.

Eliminated from the Europa League last week, Leicester will hope to have some of their injured players back in time for their FA Cup quarter-final with Manchester United on March 21. They can be backed at 13.012/1 to win the FA Cup for the first time in the Foxes' history.

Finishing in the top four would still be a good season for Brendan Rodgers' side and they can be backed at 1.834/5, but missing out on second place will be hard to take.

4) Liverpool back in the mix for top four spot

The fixture computer was kind to Liverpool who were presented with a trip to basement side Sheffield United to end their dismal run of form. A 2-0 win at Bramall Lane ended a run of four successive defeats for the defending champions.

It remains to be seen if the victory is enough to kickstart their faltering campaign that has seen their title defence turn into a battle to finish in the top four. Second half goals from Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino - whose goal was Liverpool's 7,000th in the top flight - were enough to get the Reds back to winning ways.

The win, with yet another new centre-half partnership, was just what Jurgen Klopp needed after doubts were raised about his future at Anfield.

There is still a lot of work for the Reds to do, but right now, they can be backed at 1.74 8/11 to secure a top four finish.

5) Brighton pay penalty for Hawthorns nightmare

Brighton's trip to West Brom on Saturday will go down as one of the most bizarre games of the season. And they only have themselves to blame following their 1-0 loss which leaves them in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle. They are just three points clear of the drop zone.

Graham Potter's side missed a penalty in each half at the Hawthorns. Pascal Gross hit the crossbar with his spot kick while Danny Welbeck struck the upright with his effort later in the contest. It summed up Brighton's form recently.

In their last three league games, they have created 65 attempts, but converted just one.

But the most bizarre event of the game came in the first half. Lewis Dunk's goal from a quickly taken free kick was disallowed, then given and then cancelled out after the intervention of VAR.

Brighton are far from safe and can be backed at 8.415/2 to be relegated. If they do return to the Championship, they can look at this game as a reason why.