Premier League Review: Salah revives Reds' title hopes

1) Salah shines as Liverpool re-enter title race

A weakened Liverpool side lined up with their 12th different centre-back partnership in 21 league games this season to offer West Ham hope at the London Stadium but the defending champions reignited their hopes of retaining their title with a convincing 3-1 win. It took Liverpool's points total in the capital this season to 13 from a possible 15.

Their first two goals came courtesy of their Egyptian star Mohamed Salah who took his tally to 15 as he hunts down his third Golden Boot award in the last four seasons. Salah, who can be backed at 1.910/11, will hope to stretch his lead at the top of that list before Tottenham's Harry Kane and Leicester's Jamie Vardy return to action from injury.

Back-to-back London wins for Liverpool moved them up to third in the table, four points behind the leaders Manchester City who they play at Anfield next Sunday. The gap between the two sides could change after the latest midweek round of fixtures which sees Liverpool host Brighton while City travel to Burnley.

Liverpool will have played a game more than City who remain favourites to win the title. But with their blip of no wins in five league games behind them, Liverpool are back in the title race where they can be backed at 6.25/1.

2) Brighton's first home win was worth the wait

It might have taken 11 games, but Brighton's first home league win of the season not only eased their relegation fears, but it also hammered another nail in the title hopes of Tottenham. Brighton may have ended the weekend one place above the relegation zone, but the gap between them and Fulham in 18th place is now seven points.

As for Jose Mourinho's Spurs, the defeat keeps them sixth but with 11 points between them and leaders Manchester City, their title race looks over for another season. They can still redeem themselves in the domestic cups where they can be backed at 10.5 to win the FA Cup and 3.39/4 to beat City in the final of the Carabao Cup.

For the Seagulls, their 1-0 win was a morale booster ahead of their trip to Anfield on Wednesday and ended a pretty good weekend for Graham Potter's side. They were the only side in the bottom five to have picked up maximum points. There is still plenty of work to do to ensure they avoid relegation from the Premier League ; they are currently 9.89/1 to lay.

3) Is Bamford playing his way into England's Euro squad?

The stands at the King Power Stadium were all but empty for Leeds' trip to Leicester, but one seat was taken by England manager Gareth Southgate who was on hand to see Patrick Bamford turn in a man-of-the-match award for the visitors.

Bamford scored the middle goal and had assists either side of his superb second half strike which helped Marcelo Bielsa's side complete a 3-1 come-from-behind win that was priced at 22/1.

The 27-year-old has now scored 11 goals and provided four assists in a dream season and Bamford could well be in contention for a place in the England squad for this summer's European Championships. He is currently 10/1 to make the final squad.

Bamford is four goals behind Mohamed Salah in the race to be the leading scorer and can be backed at 23.022/1. It might seem a big deficit right now, but all it takes is for Salah to miss a few games because of injury like Kane and Vardy have picked up recently.

Either way, Bamford deserves to be in the conversation when it comes to guessing the make-up of Southgate's squad for this summer's delayed European Championships.

4) City's clean sheets keep them in pole position

Manchester City ended the weekend with a three-point lead and a game in hand after beating Sheffield United 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium. It might not have matched the ease in which they hammered West Brom 5-0 four days earlier, but it was a win nonetheless.

City have won their last eight league games and seven of them have been to nil. In fact, of their 13 wins this league campaign, 11 have been without conceding a goal. Victory at Burnley on Wednesday will extend City's unbeaten run in all competitions to 20 before they face Liverpool on Sunday.

Fixtures with Burnley have been very profitable for Pep Guardiola's side in recent seasons with five straight wins by a combined score of 20-1. And City also beat Burnley 3-0 in the Carabao Cup at the end of September.

City remain in pole position to win the league and the next week can make or break their title aspirations this season. Beat Burnley nd then Liverpool and they will be confident of lifting the Premier League trophy in May. Layers might fancy taking City on for the title; they are currently 1.321/3 to lay.

5) Saints slump sees them drop into bottom half

When Southampton beat Sheffield United 3-0 on 13 December, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side climbed to fourth in the table. Since then, one win in their last eight contests have seen Saints slip to 11th.

Hasenhuttl knows a return of six points from a possible 24 is not good enough if they are to finish in the top six for the first time in five seasons.

A lack of goals is the reason for the slump and Saturday's blank at home to Aston Villa was the fifth time in seven games they had failed to score. Two goals in the last 630 minutes of action will be a concern, but a trip to Manchester United might be the game to rediscover their scoring.

Saints have scored exactly two goals in four of their last five meetings with United and an injury-time equaliser on their last visit to the Theatre of Dreams will no doubt be mentioned before their journey to Manchester on Tuesday night.

All is not lost for Southampton who have a game in hand on Arsenal just above them in the table. Four points separate Saints and sixth-placed Spurs and with fixtures coming thick and fast, the table can change very quickly. With every loss though, the margin of error gets smaller for Hasenhuttl's side who can be backed at 21.020/1 to claim a top six finish after such a promising start to the season.