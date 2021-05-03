Premier League Review: Mason has Spurs on track for Europe

Bale treble keeps Spurs' European dream alive

Facing relegated Sheffield United a week after losing the Carabao Cup final was the perfect game for Tottenham to bounce back. It took the home side 36 minutes to break the resistance of the Blades, but when Gareth Bale broke the deadlock, there was only going to be one winner.

Qualification for Europe next season depends on who wins what and who finishes where, but Ryan Mason will hope his side can take care of business themselves rather than depend on help from others. Mason's men are now fifth, one point clear of West Ham who could leapfrog Hotspur with a win at Burnley this evening.

The record number of defeats in a single Premier League season is 29. Sheffield United have now lost 27 times with four games to play.

Mason has won both league games he has been in charge of Spurs to play his way into the plans of the board pondering who the right man is to lead Tottenham into the 2021/22 season. Spurs can be backed at 1.664/6 to secure a top six spot and 3.55/2 to finish in the top five.

Arteta's Arsenal gunning for top half finish

When Arsenal arrived at St James' Park on Sunday, Mikel Arteta's side were 11th in the table and in danger of equaling their worst ever Premier League finish of 12th at the end of the 1994/95 campaign.

Victory was needed against a Newcastle side that were breathing a little easier following Fulham's 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday which leaves Steve Bruce's side nine points clear of the drop zone with four matches to play.

Arteta's side claimed all three points thanks to a goal in each half from Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It jumped the Gunners up to ninth a day after Leeds were beaten 2-0 at Brighton. Staying in the top half is Arsenal's priority now.

They might not be able to qualify for the Champions League through their league position, but winning the Europa League would guarantee them a place in Europe's elite club competition next season. The Gunners are 5.24/1 to win the Europa League and 1.11/10 to finish in the top half of the table.

Beat West Brom on Sunday and Arsenal will have won back-to-back league games for just the second time this year. Overturning a 2-1 deficit to Villarreal at the Emirates on Thursday night is Arsenal's biggest challenge of the season.

Everton stumble again in race for top six

If at the end of the season, Everton have missed out on European football, manager Carlo Ancelotti won't have to look any further than his side's home form. Eight of the 11 defeats suffered by the Toffees this season have come at Goodison Park.

That is not good enough for a side hoping to establish themselves as one of the top sides in the league. Sitting eighth will hurt Ancelotti who will look to address this issue ahead of next season. Everton have a game in hand on some of the sides they are chasing above them. That game in hand is against Aston Villa, the side that beat them 2-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The most home defeats by Everton in the Premier League is nine (1993/94). Saturday's defeat by Aston Villa was the eighth this season.

That game at Villa Park is the second of back-to-back away games with a trip to West Ham next for the Toffees on Sunday. Win those two games and a top six finish for Everton is still possible and can be backed at 7.26/1.

With their home form as bad as it has been, Everton will be grateful that three of their last five league games are away from home. The last time they won a league game at Goodison Park was when they beat Southampton 1-0 on March 1.

Leicester losing league focus as cup final looms

When Jannick Vestergaard was sent off 10 minutes into Southampton's home game with Leicester, it should have swung the game in the favour of Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side. Afterall, the last time the Foxes went to St Mary's, Southampton had a Ryan Bertrand dismissed in the 11th minute and the Foxes won 9-0.

But Rodgers cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines as Leicester struggled to penetrate the home side's stubborn defence. With an extra man, Leicester went behind to James Ward-Prowse's penalty in the 61st minute which forced the visitors into a response. Jonny Evans equalised for the Foxes who were not able to find a winner in the final 20 minutes.

Second place seems a step too far for the Foxes now who seem to have one eye on the FA Cup final. It's a game every player wants to play in and with two games to play before Leicester take on Chelsea at Wembley, players will avoid injuries at all costs. Rodgers' side can be backed at 2.546/4 to lift the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Leicester ended the weekend seven points clear of Tottenham in fifth place and Rodgers will hope his side have enough points on the board to ensure their place in next season's Champions League. For layers who think the Foxes might slip out of the top four, Leicester can be opposed at 1.330/100.

Chelsea ready to pounce if Foxes slip up

Most of the main issues in the Premier League look to be resolved from Manchester City clinching the title to Fulham and West Brom favourites to join Sheffield United in next season's Championship. But the battles to finish second to sixth looks set to go to the last game of the season.

Chelsea have kept 11 clean sheets in the 15 league games Thomas Tuchel has been manager. The Blues kept six in the previous 15.

Right now Chelsea are fourth, two points behind Leicester and six adrift of second-placed Manchester United. Chasing down the Red Devils might be too much to achieve, but Leicester are well within the Blues' reach.

Any slip up by Leicester and Chelsea will be ready to pounce. Tuchel has one of the strongest squads in the league and can rotate his squad to chase success in the FA Cup and the Champions League. The Blues are 2.6213/8 to finish in the top three, 4.84/1 to win the Champions League and 1.635/8 to beat Leicester in the final of the FA Cup.