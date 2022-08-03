English Premier League: English Premier League (Relegation 2022/23) Show Hide Friday 5 August, 7.59pm Market rules Back Lay Bournemouth 1.48 1.49 Nottm Forest 2.36 2.44 Fulham 2.48 2.6 Leeds 3.3 3.35 Southampton 4 4.2 Brentford 3.95 4.5 Everton 4.5 4.7 Wolves 6.2 7.4 Crystal Palace 8.4 9.2 Brighton 9.6 9.8 Leicester 12 14.5 Aston Villa 21 29 West Ham 28 29 Newcastle 30 32 Man Utd 75 490 Arsenal 220 1000 Chelsea 250 830 Tottenham 360 1000 Man City 420 Liverpool 420 Up Down Bet slip Close Log in New to Betfair? Join to place bets Join today