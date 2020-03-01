To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League on Betfair: Watford out of drop zone after ending Liverpool's glorious run

Watford striker Troy Deeney
Troy Deeney helped Watford record a famous win over Liverpool on Saturday
It was a good weekend for the clubs at the wrong end of the table in the Premier League with Norwich, West Ham and Watford all recording crucial wins. Mike Norman has the details...

"Watford were matched at [350.0] to win 3-0, and they're now trading at [4.4] in the Relegation market."

Watford are up to 17th in the table, and out of the relegation zone, after thrashing Liverpool 3-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Hornets produced their best performance of the season and wrapped up the win with three second half goals to end Liverpool's 18-game winning league streak, becoming the first team to beat Jurgen Klopp's men in the Premier League this season.

So near yet so Sarr

Liverpool were aiming to become only the second team in Premier League history to go a whole season without avoiding defeat but they had no answer to Watford striker Ismaila Sarr who produced a man of the match performance with two goals and one assist.

The Senegalese international - making his first start for six weeks - deservedly put Nigel Pearson's men in front when prodding home Abdoulaye Doucoure's low cross, and it was just six minutes later that he doubled Watford's lead, superbly lifting the ball over Alisson after being put through by Will Hughes.

Jurgen Klopp arms in front 1280.jpg

Klopp's men - who have been way below their best since returning from their winter break - rarely threatened to get back into the game and it was no surprise when Troy Deeney curled the ball home from the edge of the box to seal a famous victory.

Watford were matched at [350.0] to win 3-0, and they're now trading at [4.4] in the Relegation market.

Big wins for Canaries and Hammers

Watford weren't the only struggling team to pick up three points over the weekend as both Norwich and West Ham recorded crucial wins, while Bournemouth picked up a point at home to Chelsea.

The Canaries kept their hopes of surviving in the Premier League for another season alive by beating Leicester 1-0 on Friday night, while West Ham produced one of their best performances under David Moyes to beat Southampton 3-1 at The London Stadium.

The results mean that Aston Villa - who are in League Cup final action on Sunday - drop into the relegation zone, two points from safety, though they do have a game in hand.

The current state of play at the bottom of the table and odds to back in the Relegation market is listed below:

15. Brighton, 28pts - [3.7]
16. West Ham, 27pts - [3.1]
17. Watford, 27pts - [4.4]
18. Bournemouth, 27pts - [1.88]
19. Aston Villa, 25pts - [1.66]
20. Norwich, 21pts - [1.13]


Mike Norman,

