Premier League On Betfair: Southampton make way to safety with surprise win

Saints go marching in

What a difference three months makes. As you may remember, in late October Southampton were struggling in the relegation zone and were just on the end of a 9-0 drubbing from Leicester at home. Fast forward to Saturday, they're away to the Foxes who take the lead after 14 minutes thanks to Jamie Vardy threading it through to Dennis Praet.

But unlike that October match, the home side could only hold onto their lead for five minutes before a rampant Saints side equalised through Stuart Armstrong and when you thought it would be a well-fought draw, Danny Ings popped up to become a hero in the last ten minutes to seal a win. The victory means they're unbeaten in five Premier League games, taking 13 points out of a possible 15 and have moved up to 12th place, with the same amount of points as Arsenal.

As such their relegation odds have drifted out to [20], which is some turnaround from a month ago. Leicester are still [1.18] to make a Top Four finish, but have lost three in their last five.

Spurs go marching out

Liverpool have made the best start to a season of any club in the history of Europe's top five leagues by winning at Tottenham 1-0.

Spurs have had a host of injuries which gave 20-year-old defender, Japhet Tanganga, his league debut for the club and it was safe to say expectations were quite low for the home side, especially after the first half where they only registered an xG of 0.35.

The second-half saw a much improved state of play for the side, including many missed chances from Son Heung-min and Harry Winks but it wasn't enough to over turn the deficit. The Reds are currently 17 points ahead of last season's winners Manchester City with the same amount of games played. It's little wonder why Liverpool are [1.05] for the title.

Race for Top Four tightens

Fourth-placed Chelsea had a routine 3-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge which moves them five points of Man City in third, who still have a game to play. The Blues are now [1.46] for a Top Four finish but with Manchester United and Sheffield United also winning their weekend games, they're keeping the heat on the London side for European places.

4) Chelsea 39pt [1.46]

5) Manchester United 34pt [4.2]

6) Sheffield United 32pt [46]

Race for Top Six stays close

Both Wolves and Arsenal drew their matches 1-1 against Newcastle and Crystal Palace respectively, while Everton made ground on the two by winning 1-0 against Brighton. This means the race to make the Top Six is incredibly tight with only four points separating The Blades in sixth and Southampton in 12th. Below is each these teams odds to make the cut:

6) Sheffield United 32pt [7]

7) Wolves 31pt [2.8]

8) Tottenham 30pt [1.66]

9) Crystal Palace 29pt [8]

10) Arsenal 28pt [2.5]

11) Everton 28pt [6.6]

12) Southampton 28pt [10]