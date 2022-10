Manchester City are as short as 1.282/7 to retain their Premier League crown after beating rivals Manchester United 6-3 in an entertaining game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In a goal-filled game - Over 8.5 Goals was matched at 300.0299/1 - both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks, while Antony and Anthony Martial (two) hit back for United.

Record-breaker Haaland long odds-on to win Golden Boot

Haaland' hat-trick, his third in his last three games at the Etihad, took his tally for the season to an incredible 14 league goals in just eight starts, seven clear of Harry Kane in the top scorer standings.

The 22-year-old is currently scoring at a rate of 1.89 goals per game, which equates to around 71 goals over a 38-game season.

In the Premier League Top Goalscorer market Haaland is available to back at 1.192/11, with Kane second favourite at 12.011/1 and Gabriel Jesus next in at 26.025/1.

Defeat for United leaves them sixth in the table, two points behind fourth-placed Brighton and available to back at 2.962/1 to record a Top 4 Finish.

Gunners cruise to North London derby win

Arsenal are the new 10.09/1 second favourites to win the title after getting the better of North London rivals Tottenham 3-1 in Saturday's early kick-off.

The Gunners controlled the game throughout, helped later by Emerson Royal's dismissal just afte the hour mark, with goals from Thomas Partey, Jesus and Granit Xhaka sealing the victory.

Liverpool are now out to 17.016/1 in the Premier League Winner market after dropping more points at home to Brighton in a game that ended 3-3.

The Reds were two down early in the game thanks to a brace from Leandro Trossard but fought back well to lead 3-2 before Trossard completed his hat-trick, meaning the spoils were shared at Anfield.

Chelsea are fourth favourites for the title at 40.039/1 - the same price as Tottenham - after winning 2-1 at Crystal Palace in Graham Potter's first league game in charge.

Forest the new relegation favourites

Despite not playing over the weekend Nottingham Forest became the shortest club listed in the Relegation market after Bournemouth took another point thanks to a goalless draw at home to Brentford.

Forest can be backed at 1.68/13 to go down, just marginally shorter than the Cherries at 1.625/8. Leicester - who play Forest in Monday night's East Midlands derby - are trading as third favourites for the drop at 3.1511/5.

Southampton and Wolves can both be backed at 3.613/5 for the drop after losing to Everton and West Ham respectivaly on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints took an early second half lead at St Mary's but the Toffees came back to win 2-1, while Wolves' woes in front of goal continued at the London Stadium, going down 2-0 to the Hammers.

The defeat for Wolves would cost Bruno Lage his job on Sunday afternoon, the 46-year-old becoming the fourth Premier League manager to lose his job this season.