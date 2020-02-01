Premier League On Betfair: Chelsea drop Kepa and points

Saturday

Neither can take advantage at King Power Stadium

There was entertainment, goals and it was a game that could've gone either way in the early kick-off between Leicester City and Chelsea. Both sides had slightly mixed form coming into this game, with the visitors without a win in two, but more dauntingly, Brendan Rodgers had never beaten Chelsea in his managerial career (13 times).

We started the day off with a big decision from Frank Lampard, dropping Kepa Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero. It came after poor performances and a 55.6% save percentage, the worst in the league.

The match at the King Power Stadium was exciting, full of expansive, attacking play. The first half was pretty evenly matched, both in possession (48% v 52%) and shots (5 v 7) with one apiece on target. The goals didn't come until the second half, however, when Antonio Rudiger put the Blues in front almost straight after restart.

Their lead didn't last. Only eight minutes later Harvey Barnes equalised for the Foxes, which seemed to push the home side on. A little while later they took the lead through Ben Chilwell. Leicester were on top, but celebrations were cut short as, yet again, the lead was scuppered by another Rudiger goal. The Foxes then had several missed opportunities to retake the lead and win the match, including a Jonny Evans header and another Barnes chance. The match ended 2-2.

Both teams stay in their respective places (third and fourth). Leicester remain around [1.14] to finish in the Top Four, where as Chelsea are still around [1.48].

Elsewhere in the race for the European spots, Sheffield United won 1-0 against Crystal Palace taking them up to fifth, one point ahead of both Manchester United and Wolves who drew 0-0 in Saturday's late kick-off.

Top Four current standings and odds:

3) Leicester 49pts [1.13]

4) Chelsea 41pts [1.48]

5) Sheffield United 36pts [25]

6) Manchester United 35pts [5]

7) Wolves 35pts [6.2]

Bournemouth move out of relegation zone in massive day for the bottom

With seven teams out of the bottom eight playing in the 3pm kick-offs, there has been a fair bit of movement in the relegation zone, including Bournemouth's 2-1 win against Aston Villa. They had to dig deep to protect that lead in the second half as they went down to ten men but managed to keep all three points. That's two wins in two to take them out of the danger zone and from [1.97] to [2.36] to be relegated.

And there was Watford's defeat at home to Everton which sent them further into the bottom three. The Hornets were 2-0 going into the break but shortly before the whistle for half-time was blown, Yerry Mina scored twice in injury time to go into the second half all square. Fabian Delph was sent off for the Toffees but still managed to nick the victory through a Theo Walcott winner in the final minute.

They weren't the only relegation rival to throw away a lead. West Ham were 3-1 up against Brighton but two goals from the latter in the 75th and 79th minutes meant that the points were shared at 3-3. Elsewhere there was another 0-0 draw at St James' Park between Newcastle and Norwich.

Latest relegation odds and standings:

15) Brighton - 26pts [4.5]

16) Bournemouth - 26pts [2.42]

17) Aston Villa - 25pts [1.68]

18) West Ham - 24pts [2.1]

19) Watford - 23pts [2.54]

20) Norwich - 18pts [1.12]

