Premier League on Betfair: Liverpool 1/50 for title after win over United

Liverpool have moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table - still with a game in hand - and are now available to back at just [1.02] to win their first league title for 30 years.

For many the destiny of this year's title has been a forgone conclusion for months now, but with Manchester City and Leicester dropping more points in the latest round of fixtures, and Liverpool beating arch rivals Manchester United on Sunday, it will take something extraordinary for the Premier League trophy not to head to Merseyside.

The Reds rarely looked in trouble against a workmanlike United side from the moment Virgil van Dijk headed them in front inside 15 minutes. Jurgen Klopp's men had two goals disallowed in a dominant first half, and though the Red Devils huffed and puffed in the second half it was Liverpool that sealed a 2-0 win with a late Mo Salah goal.

Incredibly this was Liverpool's 13th straight league win, their 30th victory from their last 31 league games, and they now haven't conceded a goal since beating Everton 5-2 in early December. They travel to current champions Manchester City on 4 April, by which time they could already have been crowned the new Premier League champions.

Closest pursuers drop more points

Manchester City's dropped points came courtesy of a 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace, a match in which Pep Guardiola's men traded at just [1.03] in the Match Odds market after a Sergio Aguero brace had put them in front.

But a last minute Fernandinho own goal earned Palace an unexpected draw, meaning the Citizens fell further behind in their quest to retain their title. Guardiola admitted afterwards that his side's main focus in the league was now to secure a Top 4 Finish.

While City are trading at the basement price of [1.01] to finish in the top four it's a different story for Leicester who are now out to [1.25] (from a low of [1.12]) following their second successive defeat, this time a 2-1 loss at Burnley which included a missed penalty from Jamie Vardy.

Big London clubs also fail to win

With Liverpool, Man City and Leicester firmly in the driving seat to finish in the top four this season, the one remaining Champions League slot is still all to play for after Chelsea lost 1-0 at Newcastle thanks to a 94th-minute Isaac Hayden goal.

But with Man United losing on Sunday Chelsea's defeat wasn't as damaging as it could have been after north London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham could only manage draws against Sheffield United and Watford respectively on Saturday.

Chelsea still have a five-point cushion over fifth-place United and can be backed at [1.42] in the Top 4 Finish market with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men trading at [4.8], Spurs at [6.8], and the Gunners at [18.0].

It's impossible to rule out Wolves from finishing in the top four - for which they can be backed at [12.0] - after they produced one of the comebacks of the season to win at Southampton and move up to sixth in the table, within five points of Chelsea.

The Saints took a 2-0 lead into the interval after a dominant first half display, but Nuno Santo's men produced a thrilling comeback to win 3-2 thanks to goals form Raul Jimenez (two) and Pedro Neto.

Not surprisingly Wolves were matched at a high of [55.0] to win the game when trailing 2-0.

Canaries salvage some hope with win over Cherries

As crazy as the Premier League has been this season, if you're not challenging to finish in the top four - Southampton, 13th in the table, are just six points behind Man United in fifth - then you're probably not too far above the drop zone. Brighton, 14th in the table, are just three points above Aston Villa who occupy 18th place.

Those two teams played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday but the real relegation six-pointer came at Carrow Road where rock bottom Norwich got the better of 19th-place Bournemouth thanks to a solitary Teemu Pukki goal.

The victory moved the Canaries to within six points of safety though they are still the overwhelming favourites to go down, available to back at [1.17] in the Relegation market.

The Cherries are just three points better off than Norwich and are trading at [1.6] for the drop, while Villa can be backed at [1.76]. There's a bit of a jump to West Ham - who drew 1-1 with Everton on Saturday - in the market who trade at [4.3] with Watford now [4.7] to go down following their draw with Tottenham.