A 10/1 Man City win over Liverpool to start the weekend

Cherries set for vital win at bottom of table

Top 4 clash at St James' Park to end all square

Familiar scoreline for Sean Dyche available at 17/2

Manchester City v Liverpool Scoreline Prediction 3-1

The Premier League returns with a bang as Manchester City host Liverpool, and on current from it's impossible to look beyond a home victory.

Man City have won six on the spin, and scored 13 goals alone in their last two games, and at the Etihad they've won seven in a row. Liverpool meanwhile have been terrible on the road, winning just one of their last six in the league including that shocking 1-0 defeat at then rock-bottom Bournemouth last time.

Of course, football doesn't always go to form and it's easy to see the Reds lifting themselves for this game, but even at their best they're unlikely to seriously trouble a City team hitting top form at exactly the right time.

Back the 3-1 @ 10/1

Arsenal v Leeds Scoreline Prediction 2-0

Following their 1-3 home defeat to Manchester City, Arsenal have responded magnificently, winning six consecutive league games and scoring 19 goals in the process.

Again, if this game goes to form then it's impossible to see anything other than a home win, but I do feel that Leeds are steadily improving and will make this a tough game for the Gunners.

Back the 2-0 @ 6/1

Bournemouth v Fulham Scoreline Prediction 2-1

Bournemouth are still red hot favourites to be relegated but they can do their cause some good with a win over Fulham on Saturday.

The Cherries shocked Liverpool the last time they played on home soil, and with the Cottagers without suspended striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and on the back of three straight defeats, I fancy the home side to cause another minor shock.

Back the 2-1 @ 17/2

Brighton v Brentford Scoreline Prediction 2-0

Brighton have been brilliant all season, and they've been especially impressive since the turn of the year, losing just a single game in 2023, that being a surpise home defeat to Fulham in a game that they absolutely dominated.

With a FA Cup semi-final to come in a few weeks and a top four finish still well within their reach - they have three games in hand on Tottenham in fourth - this could be one of the most successful seasons in Brighton's history.

They face another impressive, 'overachieving' team in Brentford on Saturday but the Bees - who went 12 league games unbeaten recently - have just started to falter slightly, losing to Everton and failing to beat Leicester at home in recent weeks.

Back the 2-0 @ 7/1

Crystal Palace v Leicester Scoreline Prediction 1-3

Roy Hodgson is back in the Crystal Palace hot seat and he couldn't have wished for a better run of fixtures with the Eagles' next six games all coming against teams below them in the table.

But this is a Palace side that have forgotten how to win, that don't score many goals, and even struggle to get shots on target. So although the opposition might appear easier on paper, I don't think we should just assume that they'll start winning again, and especially not against a team that I always fancy to score goals.

Back the 1-3 @ 22/1

Nottingham Forest v Wolves Scoreline Prediction 0-0

There isn't much to say on this game other than that Forest will be desperate to win. They have an horrendous run-in and need to get as many points on the board as quickly as possible.

But Wolves will be no pushoevers, and I'd expect this encounter to be very cagey, low on chances, and perhaps a bore draw is the best way to wager.

Back the 0-0 @ 6/1

Chelsea v Aston Villa Scoreline Prediction 2-0

Just when you think Chelsea have turned the corner following three straight wins they struggle to a 2-2 draw at home to relegation-threatened Everton. The signs are definitely better for Graham Potter however, and with more players returning to full fitness I expect them to have a decent finish to the season.

That decent finish could well commence on Saturday with a win over Aston Villa.

Unai Emery's men are on a decent run themselves with three wins and a draw from their last four games, but those were all against teams in and around the drop zone, and immediately prior to that they conceded seven in two games against Man City and Arsenal.

Back the 2-0 @ 13/2

West Ham v Southampton Scoreline Prediction 3-0

West Ham have had six wins since the start of January, more than any team involved in the relegation battle, but sadly for them four of those victories were in cup competitions!

However, all six of those wins came courtesty of keeping a clean sheet so they should be able to beat a Southampton team that have scored just once on the road in their last four away games.

Back the 3-0 @ 12/1

Newcastle v Manchester United Scoreline Prediction 1-1

This is a crunch battle in the quest to finish inside the top four and it's one that I can see finishing all-square.

Newcastle appear to be finding their feet again since their excellent EFL Cup run, but their latest two victories - both by a single goal against struggling teams - are their only two league wins since the middle of January.

It seems a while ago now but Manchester United's last away game in the Premier League was that 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool, and their only other league game since then was a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Southampton.

With two huge cup games on the horizon United could be forgiven for taking their eye off the ball in the league slightly, but they need to make sure they finish in the top four and a point away to one of their rivals for that position will be a good result.

Back the 1-1 @ 6/1

Everton v Tottenham Scoreline Prediction 1-0

I really don't know what to expect from Tottenham now that Antonio Conte has departed simply because caretaker boss Christian Stellini and his sidekick Ryan Mason have been there all season and were effectively in charge while Conte was absent with illness.

During that time Spurs lost four away games on the spin while scoring just a single goal, so if we judge this game on Everton's home form v Tottenham's recent away form then I have to go for a Toffees win.

Sean Dyche has overseen three 1-0 wins at Goodison Park since he took over and I wouldn't be surprised at all if that's the outcome on Monday night.

Back the 1-0 @ 17/2