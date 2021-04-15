Premier League & FA Cup Cheat Sheet: A tip for every match this weekend

Everton should be favourites

Everton 3.55/2 v Tottenham 2.285/4; The Draw 3.613/5

Friday 16 April, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Everton's 1-0 win over Spurs in the reverse fixture ended a run of 15 league games without a win against them (D7 L8). They've not done the league double over Spurs since the 1985-86 campaign."

The Toffees also beat Spurs 5-4 in the FA Cup at Goodison Park, so it's hard to see why they are the outsiders here. Back Everton to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market at 1.768/11.

Another win for West Ham

Newcastle 3.9 v West Ham 2.166/5; The Draw 3.613/5

Saturday 17 April, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Since David Moyes returned to the club, West Ham are unbeaten in all 22 of their Premier League games against sides in the bottom half of the table (W14 D8). Meanwhile, Newcastle have won just four of their 23 games against sides in the top four since returning to the Premier League in 2017 (D2 L17)."

It's hard to imagine any other top four side being priced so generously to claim victory at Newcastle, so back West Ham to win at 2.166/5.

City will reach second domestic cup final

Chelsea 4.84/1 v Manchester City 1.8810/11; The Draw 3.711/4

Saturday 17 April 17:30

Live on BBC One

"Manchester City have won six of their last nine meetings with Chelsea in all competitions (D1 L2)."

It's rare that you see City available at such a price to win in 90 minutes. Given Chelsea's impressive defensive record, backing a Manchester City win and under 3.5 goals at 2.56/4, seems a safe way to give it a further boost.

Wolves unreliable, but price is tempting

Wolves 1.728/11 v Sheffield United 6.86/1; The Draw 3.613/5

Saturday 17 April, 20:15

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Wolves are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for just the third time this season."

Though Wolves are in far from convincing form, we have to expect them to beat rock bottom Sheffield United. The hosts are 2.56/4 to win to nil.

Arsenal will win London derby

Arsenal 1.84/5 v Fulham 5.49/2; The Draw 3.814/5

Sunday 18 April, 13:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Fulham have lost each of their last four Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 17 in the competition (W3 D10 L4)."

This is another match where the price for the home side looks too big. Having looked capable of climbing out of the relegation zone, it seems as if Fulham are going down. Back Arsenal to take advantage at 1.84/5.

Six in a row for United

Manchester United 1.384/11 v Burnley 10.09/1; The Draw 5.49/2

Sunday 18 April, 16:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Manchester United are looking to win five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since they won their first six under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær in January 2019."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side can move to within eight points of the Premier League leaders Manchester City with a victory, so they should be motivated. A Manchester United win and under 3.5 goals is 2.111/10.

Leicester will outfox Saints

Leicester 1.9420/21 v Southampton 4.3100/30; The Draw 3.711/4

Sunday 18 April, 18:30

Live on BT Sport 1

"Leicester beat Southampton 2-0 in the Premier League earlier this season."

This is another big price for the favourite in the FA Cup semi-finals. Southampton lost 3-0 to West Brom last weekend and Leicester look value at 1.9420/21 to inflict another defeat.

Goals will flow again between Leeds and Liverpool

Leeds 4.94/1 v Liverpool 1.774/5; The Draw 4.3100/30

Monday 19 April, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

"Liverpool won the reverse fixture 4-3 on the opening day - they've done the double over Leeds four times in the Premier League, with no side doing so more against them (1996-97, 1997-98, 1999-00 and 2002-03)."

There will surely be more goals in this game and you can back over 3.5 goals to land at 2.3811/8.