PFA Player of the Year: Why De Bruyne is worth backing over Liverpool rivals

Having missed much of last season through injury Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has returned in spectacular fashion in 2019/20, creating out more assists than any other player across Europe's top five leagues and putting on one masterclass after another.

Every stat site has him down as the Premier League's best and most consistent player and it matters too that his clever orchestration and bursting runs are immensely pleasing to the eye.

It stands to reason then that the brilliant Belgian should be in the running for the PFA Player of the Year award and he duly is with 7/2 available on the midfielder succeeding last year's winner Virgil van Dijk.

De Bruyne is not the favourite though, not by any stretch, because that honour presently falls on Liverpool's blistering forward Sadio Mane who is one of seven Anfield stars in realistic contention due to the Reds' stunning campaign so far.

In all likelihood, it will come down to a head-to-head and should De Bruyne ultimately miss out to the Senegalese flyer it will be a situation that directly mirrors that of two years ago, when Mane's attacking partner-in-crime Mo Salah took the coveted plaudit ahead of the Belgian. Therefore, when assessing who is most likely to awkwardly grin in a dickie-bow in a few months' time, it's perhaps shrewd to start back there when gauging each player's chances.

De Bruyne v Salah (2017/18)

Though Liverpool finished 25 points behind City, Salah enjoyed an incredible season that saw him score 41 goals in 46 games across all competitions, 32 of them in the league. He was phenomenal and, for opponents, unplayable.

Yet those same superlatives can just as easily be applied to De Bruyne whose midfield magnificence played a sizable role in his team becoming record-breaking Centurions.

"In the summer time, he will be at home, being a champion," Pep Guardiola said on the prospect of his finest talent missing out.

Although his annoyance was understandable, the Catalan failed to recognise a key aspect in the PFA voting where a team's achievements are largely redundant, sometimes even counter-productive. Only two of the last 10 winners excelled in title-winning sides.

Of far more relevance is whether a player has experienced a personal zenith of a season and we will come to that very shortly. Staying with Salah's triumph, however, what stood out was the chatter that emerged as the voting deadline approached with the media almost as one insisting that it would be impossible - not to mention wrong - to ignore the Egyptian's staggering haul.

Has Mane enjoyed similarly strong backing to this point? If you think not then his 10/11 odds begin to look a tad slender.

De Bruyne v Mane

From Van Dijk to Salah to Suarez, and going right back to Gareth Bale's brace of gongs, footballers are love voting for somebody who has been individually immense and raised their team to another level entirely.

In this regard Mane ironically suffers from his side's formidable form because, as good as he has been, it is extremely difficult to significantly stand out from a collective that has dropped only two points from 20 games. In this regard too, expect Liverpool to deservedly win every team award going.

Whereas De Bruyne - despite playing in a team awash with superstars - has more and more come to the fore as City's main man this term, compensating for a sustained loss of form from team-mates, namely David and Bernardo Silva.

The Belgian has dragged the Blues above the clutches of crisis and done so by bossing between the boxes in the Steven Gerrard mould (PFA winner in 2006) and endlessly creating like 2015's recipient Eden Hazard. So substantial has been that creativity that he is seriously threatening to beat Thierry Henry's long-standing record of 20 Premier League assists.

The wild card and also-rans

Looking beyond Mane and past De Bruyne brings us right back to the Shankly Gates because Trent Alexander-Arnold is also justifiably in the running due to his staggering accumulation of assists - eight so far which makes his 8/1 odds apt - and quantum leap in development.

Alas, could well hinder the 21-year-old's chances is the position in which he is deployed because no full-back has yet been crowned by his peers, while the fact that he's almost certainly a shoo-in to win the PFA Young Player of the Year also counts against him. Yes, Andy Gray, Ronaldo and Bale all won both awards in the same year, but this time out there is an exceptionally strong field and this makes securing a clean sweep exceedingly unlikely.

Further down the reckoning is another Liverpool star Fabinho who began the campaign like an express train until an ankle ligament injury put paid to his chances here. With the voting taking place in March it is inconceivable that the Brazilian - set to return imminently - will be able to reach peak levels for a sufficient amount of time to remind those who have short memories.

Then there is the 20/1 shot Jordan Henderson who will very possibly find himself captaining a title-winning side come May. He is arguably enjoying his most impactful year. Too often, though, is the England international subbed or left out to be in the running.

Viewing the contenders as a whole it is De Bruyne who jumps out in representing the best value, although spare a thought and a pound too for Jamie Vardy at 17/2. The Leicester hit-man has already found the target 17 times halfway through the season and, as Salah's decoration proved, nothing grabs the attention more than an abundance of goals.

