Premier League on Betfair: Pellegrini pays price for another Hammers defeat

David Moyes is set to make a dramatic return as West Ham manager following the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini on Saturday evening.

Moyes - who is available to back at just 1/12 in the Next Permanent West Ham Manager market - is expected to be named as the Hammers' new boss on Monday, but will almost certainly be in the hot seat before Wednesday's massive home game against fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

The former Everton boss was appointed West Ham manager in November 2017 as a replacement for Slaven Bilic and was tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League. Having successful achieved what was required Moyes' contract was not renewed with the club owners stating they were, "looking to go in another direction."

Lacklustre Hammers fall to another home defeat

Pellegrini's last game in charge saw West Ham lose 1-2 at home to a Leicester team that made nine changes to their regular starting XI. The defeat means the Hammers have taken just one point from the last 18 available at the London Stadium and they now sit just one point above the relegation zone.

Goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray - who also missed a first half penalty - sealed the win for the Foxes who responded in the perfect manner following Boxing Day's 4-0 home drubbing by champions elect Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers' men are available to back at [1.24] to record a Top 4 Finish this season, while West Ham - now firmly in a fight to avoid the drop - can be backed at [3.65] in the Relegation market.

Red Devils take closer order

Manchester United moved up to fifth in the table - within one point of fourth-placed Chelsea (before Sunday's games) - with a comfortable 2-0 win away at Burnley in Saturday's late kick-off.

The Red Devils scored goals at the end of each half through two of their star men - Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford - but the result was never really in doubt with the Clarets not registering a single shot on target until late in the second half.

United can now be backed at [3.35] in the Top 4 Finish market, just behind Tottenham at [3.1] who sit sixth in the table following a 2-2 draw at Norwich.

Hornets resurgence continues

Watford continued their recent good form with a comprehensive 3-0 win over fellow strugglers Aston Villa despite being down to 10 for 35 minutes of the encounter.

A brace of goals from Troy Deeney and a Ismaila Sarr strike sealed the points for Nigel Pearson's men who have taken seven points from a possible nine over the Christmas period, and now sit just two points behind Villa (18th) in the table and three behind West Ham (17th).

Norwich remain red hot favourites for the drop, trading at [1.25] in the Relegation market, ahead of Villa at [1.58] and Watford at [2.2].